Community Garden Clinic set for Saturday, April 11

Master Gardeners, from left, Audreen Williams, Laurie Force, Debra Roos and Kendra Waggoner will host a Fifth Street Community Garden Clinic on Saturday, April 11 at 328 E. Fifth St. in Port Angeles.

This year will bring a growing season of a different emphasis for Clallam County Master Gardeners at the Fifth Street Community Garden. Starting April 11 various team members will be available to offer garden tours, answer plant clinic questions, and give timely gardening advice for Clallam County vegetable gardeners.

Garden clinics will continue every second Saturday through Sept. 12. They are free and open to the public from 10 -11:30 a.m. rain or shine. Each month will have a special timely focus and short program. April’s program will be “Let’s Get Growing: Soil and Seed Tips.”

The Fifth Street Community Garden is located at 328 E. Fifth St. in Port Angeles, across from Port Angeles City Hall.

Sponsored by the Washington State University Clallam County Master Gardeners, the Fifth Street Community Garden Clinic is held in person the second Saturday from April through September. Visit the WSU Extension Clallam County website calendar at https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam/master-gardener-calendar/ for the latest information on upcoming presentations.