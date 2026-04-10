City seeks arts workshop presenters

The Sequim Arts Commission (SAC) offers arts skills-building workshops to the public on subjects related to the visual and performing arts. The SAC is seeking applications from qualified individuals with a history of presenting arts workshops to groups.

The SAC will supply the physical location, promotion of the workshop, set-up and tear-down of tables and chairs, and will handle attendee registration. The presenter will provide all materials and supplies required for the class, as well as instruction and presentation during the workshop.

To apply to be a presenter, complete the online application at https://portal.laserfiche.com/r7962/forms/survey/g9EP2. Visit sequimwa.gov for more information.

Contact Arts Coordinator Sarah Hurt at shurt@sequimwa.gov or 360-582-2477 with questions.