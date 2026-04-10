Habitat announces ‘Create for CHAIR-ity’ art fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County (HFHCC) is seeking artists and crafters to participate in its “Create for CHAIRity” chair auction fundraiser.

Habitat will auction off artistically designed chairs created by community members of all ages, with proceeds supporting Habitat programs. A catalog of all submitted chairs, featuring bios of the artists, will be produced and used to promote the auction.

There will be a People’s Choice Award for both Sequim and Port Angeles participants, and awards may be divided into categories.

Chairs will be displayed periodically in Sequim and Port Angeles, along with information about the artists. Habitat will host an Artists Reception followed by the auction on a date that will be announced later. Both will be open to the public and will take place (weather permitting) on the outside patio of Double Eagle restaurant at The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course.

What to know

Chairs must stay intact but do not need to function as a chair once completed. All mediums will be accepted. All artwork/design must be original.

Paint and other needed art supplies must be provided by the participating artist or art class.

All chairs must be completed by May 31 and delivered to the Habitat Store in Port Angeles for submission in all community art showings and to be photographed for the Art Auction catalog. Once the chair is submitted, it becomes the property of Habitat. Photos of the chair may be used for marketing only by HFHCC, but reproduction rights of the chair to sell belong solely to the artist.

Those with questions may call Habitat at 360-775-3742.