Sunland Women’s Golf Assoc. shares recent winners

The Sunland Women’s Golf Association at Sunland Golf Club, 109 Hilltop Drive in Sequim, has announced winners from its last three Thursday events.

On March 19, “Best 9 holes,” Ruth Parcell shot a 49 gross to place first, while Patti Wells shot a 43 to finish first in net scoring.

At the Par 4’s tournament on March 26, Sandi Gunn shot a 57 to place first in the gross tournament, and Claudia Williams second with a 63. For the net score, Parcell took first with a 53, and Cynthia Edel second at 58. For the Niners tournament portion, Jana Elliott took first with a 36.

During medal play on April 2, Barbara H. Foster finished first shooting an 83 gross, while Gunn placed second (96).

Parcell shot a 73 to finish first in net scoring, and Claudia Williams was second with a 74.

For closest to the pin (KP), Gunn was 32’4” on hole No. 2, Foster was 4’5” on hole No. 15, and Claudia Williams was 33’6” on hole No. 17.

For more information about SWGA, visit sunlandgolf.com/womens-program/.