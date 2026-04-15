A&E BRIEFS — April 15, 2026

Jewelry-making demo

The public is invited to attend “Woman Playing with Fire,” a free demonstration by jewelry artists Laura Moore and Kathy Scheiner. It will take place at Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

Moore and Scheiner will demonstrate how to use silver metal clay when making jewelry. They will demonstrate forming, drying, finishing, firing, and polishing a piece of silver clay to be used in a pendant. Both artists use silver clay in their jewelry, but their pieces are very different. Moore will show how to make a botanical mold to use with the clay, and Scheiner will show how she adds special sparkle to her pieces.

Blue Whole Gallery is open daily Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit bluewholegallery.com.

Free Movie Night

A free movie screening of “Eternity” (PG-13) will be held on Friday, April 24, at the Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave. The after-hours showing begins at 6 p.m., with snacks and drinks provided.

In this 2025 rom-com, souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity in the afterlife. Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) must choose between the man she spent her life with (Miles Teller) and her first love (Callum Turner), who died young and has been waiting decades for her.

This program is supported in part by Friends of Sequim Library. For more information, visit NOLS.org/events, email discover@nols.org, or call 360-683-1161.