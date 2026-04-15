COMMUNITY NEWS — April 15, 2026

Serving veterans

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5 office located at the Sequim Museum administration building, 544 N. Sequim Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday to serve all veterans with claims and information.

Veterans do not have to be a member of the DAV to receive assistance.

For more information, call 360-775-6482.

Spring garden sale

Sequim Prairie Garden Club invites the community to its spring garden sale, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 at Sequim Prairie Pioneer Memorial Park, 387 E. Washington St.

Select annuals, succulents, house plants, perennials, bulbs, veggie starts, planted containers, yard art, baked goods and more. Credit cards will be accepted. Proceeds support the maintenance of Pioneer Memorial Park.

End of Life Ready Workshop

The North Olympic Library System (NOLS) is hosting a free two-hour workshop with End of Life Washington at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, at the Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave. The End of Life Ready Workshop will provide an overview of advance care planning and end-of-life options.

End of Life Washington representatives will discuss how to prepare and complete an advance directive, how to choose a health care agent, and the legal choices for dying on your terms in Washington State. This session can boost your confidence for initiating important conversations about your end-of-life choices with those you entrust with your care.

For additional information, visit NOLS.org/end-of-life-ready, call 360-683-1161 or email Discover@nols.org. Registration is not needed.

Spring Bunco fundraiser

Sequim Guild of Seattle Children’s Hospital is sponsoring a Spring Bunco Party this Friday, April 17, from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 525 N. Fifth Ave. Play Bunco, enjoy lunch made by Guild members, and bid on 22 unique silent auction choices, including some that are one of a kind.

Cost is $15 at the door. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to Seattle Children’s Hospital for uncompensated care and research. Since last year, 1,633 Clallam and Jefferson County children have received nearly $2.5 million in services at the hospital.

For more information, contact Raini Cacy at 360-461-1818 or email to sequimguild@gmail.com.

Free fashion show

The Lodge at Sherwood Village and Be Blossom Boutique are partnering on Spring Fashion Show & Afternoon Tea, a free event with refreshments, to take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today — Wednesday, April 15. Space is limited, so RSVPs are required. Call 360-681-3100 to find out if any spots are still available.

The event will include a live Chinese harp performance.

The Lodge at Sherwood Village is located at 660 W. Evergreen Farm Way in Sequim.

Free help with tenants’ rights

The Clallam-Jefferson County Pro Bono Lawyers (CJCPBL) will host a free in-person presentation aimed at helping people navigate landlord-tenant issues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, at Port Angeles Food Bank and The Market, 632 N. Oakridge Dr. in Port Angeles.

Attorney Ted Howard will discuss the recent changes in eviction laws and resources in the state of Washington. Once the presentations are complete, participants will be able to ask questions and consult one-on-one with local volunteer attorneys on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or to register ahead of the event, call 360-504-2422 to reach Shauna Rogers McClain (probonolawyers@gmail.com) or Mary Margolis (probonomary2@gmail.com).

Pet Loss Support Group

Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County (VHOCC) and Olympic Peninsula Humane Society (OPHS) are partnering to offer a monthly Pet Loss Support Group. The support group will meet the second Monday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at OPHS’s Kitty City at 91 S. Boyce Road in Sequim.

The VHOCC-OPHS Pet Loss Support Group will be facilitated by individuals knowledgeable of the special bond between humans and their pets and the grieving process. Meetings are open to any community member who has been affected by the loss of an animal.

Participants are invited to bring a memento of their pet such as a photo, collar, or toy to display during the meeting. They will have the opportunity to share with others about their furry or feathered family members. Taking the time to grieve and talk about the loss of a pet helps many owners begin processing their grief and find coping strategies, VHOCC noted in a press release.

VHOCC-OPHS Pet Loss Support Group meetings are drop-in. Participants do not need to register and can attend as many sessions as they desire. For more information call VHOCC at 360-452-1511.

PAFOL Bag of Books sale

The Port Angeles Friends of the Library (PAFOL) is holding its monthly Bag of Books sale from Thursday, April 16 through Saturday, April 18. Store hours are 10:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. New books are added throughout the sale.

Books will be in the entry lobby of the Port Angeles Branch of NOLS, located at 2210 S. Peabody St. Patrons can bring their own PAFOL book bag and fill it for $3, fill a PAFOL provided bag for $5, or buy a new PAFOL book bag for $8 and fill it for free.

Proceeds support the PAFOL which in turn funds special projects and programs hosted by NOLS.

More information on PAFOL can be found on the website, friendsofthelibrarypa.org/.