Master Gardener Foundation to hold spring plant sale

Make plans to pick tomatoes from your own garden this year with help from the Master Gardener Foundation of Clallam County’s Spring Plant Sale. The sale will take place on Saturday, May 2, at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road in Sequim. Proceeds help fund public education presentations, youth programs and more.

Springtime is planting time. Gardeners are invited to get their gardens growing with vegetable starts, saplings, perennials, shrubs and more at the Master Gardener Foundation of Clallam County’s annual Spring Plant Sale. The sale will take place on Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a half-price sale from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The spring plant sale will take place at Woodcock Demonstration Garden, located at 2711 Woodcock Road in Sequim. Choose from a wide selection of plants, many perfectly suited for the Peninsula’s maritime climate, including vegetable starts (peas, squash, cucumbers, lettuce, zucchini, broccoli and tomatoes); herbs (basil, oregano, mint, sage and thyme); native plants and shrubs (select species indigenous to the Pacific Northwest such as red flowering currant, Pacific ninebark, osoberry and snowberry to support local biodiversity); annuals (asters, cosmos and geraniums); and saplings (such as shore pine, western red cedar and Douglas fir).

Each purchase comes with free expert advice from Master Gardeners. Gently used gardening gifts, tools and supplies will be available at a “general store.”

Proceeds from the sale will help to maintain the 2.4-acre Woodcock Demonstration Garden and the Fifth Street Community Garden in Port Angeles. Money raised will also support Master Gardener community services such as the Youth Enrichment Program (YEP) in local schools as well as Green Thumb Education Series and Digging Deeper presentations.

Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. Parking is available both in the west entrance lot and adjacent to Buttercup Lane. The public is encouraged to carpool as parking is limited.

For the latest information, visit clallamcounty.mastergardenerfoundation.org.