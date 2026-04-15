Sports roundup: Tennis takes matches against PA, North Mason

Sequim’s Zeke Schmadeke earned the win on the mound on April 7 after throwing a complete-game four-hitter in a 2-1 win over rival Port Angeles at Civic Field.

Port Angeles’ Easton Fisher slides into first base as the throw comes to Sequim first baseman William Kuperus on April 9 in Sequim. The Roughriders won.

Tiffany Lam, Sequim’s No. 1 singles girls player, pictured earlier this season, earned two wins last week both with 6-0, 6-0 sets.

Rivalry games and matches highlighted a busy week for Sequim’s Wolves.

Tennis takes two

Sequim girls’ varsity players won both of its team matches last week.

In April 8 home matches against North Mason, the Wolves took six of seven matches.

Sequim’s No. 1-3 singles players Tiffany Lam, Calleigh Thompson and Sydney Thomas-Harris all won their matches 6-0, 6-0.

Abby Brown and Lily Sparks won 6-0, 6-0 as the No. 2 doubles team, as did No. 4 doubles team Finley Rapelje and Brooke Tennell. The No. 3 team of Ashton Reichner and Paloma Franco won 6-2, 6-4.

In Port Angeles the previous day, Sequim won six varsity matches as well.

Lam won her match 6-0, 6-0 over Audrey Rudd, while Thompson won 6-1, 6-2 over Cayleigh Alward.

For No. 3 singles match, Thomas-Harris won 6-2, 6-1 against Alyssum Larsen.

In doubles play, Sasha Yada and Kristine Prorok, the No. 1 doubles team for Sequim, won 6-1, 6-2 over Rylie Medley and Allison Fricker. For the Wolves, the doubles teams of Brown and Sparks won 6-1, 6-3, and Rapelje and Tennell won 6-3,7-6.

This week, Sequim was set to host Bremerton on Tuesday, April 14, travel to Poulsbo to play North Kitsap on April 15, and in Kingston against the Buccaneers on April 16.

Baseball splits two with PA

The Rainshadow Rivalry’s long history produced another dynamite baseball game as Sequim and Port Angeles starting pitchers Zeke Schamdeke and Kody Williams combined to strike out 24 batters in a classic pitchers’ duel.

However, Schmadeke and Sequim came out on top 2-1 in a night game at Civic Field on April 7.

Schmadeke struck out 11 while walking three and allowing four hits in a complete-game performance. Williams racked up 13 strikeouts, walking none and yielding three hits in his own complete-game outing.

“A great pitching performance by both pitchers,” Wolves coach Dave Ditlefsen said. “Kody really controlled the strike zone with all of his pitches and gave our hitters tough at-bats. Zeke was able to mix his pitches well and did a great job controlling the running game.”

Port Angeles head coach Wyatt Hall also was impressed with both starters. “I was impressed with our pitching and defense once again,” Hall said. “Kody was great and it was only about two pitches that ended up being enough to do us in.

“On the other side, Zeke was great as well and we have to tip our cap to him. He was able to keep us off balance most of the night and we couldn’t take advantage of the few opportunities we had.”

Up 2-0, Schmadeke was a little shaky in the seventh inning, giving up a leadoff single to Zach DeBray, DeBray’s second base hit of the game, walking Parker Pavlak with one out and hitting Bryce DeLeon with a pitch to load the bases for Port Angeles. But Schmadeke kept the game contained, inducing an RBI groundout from Carson Waddell with two outs and racking up his 11th strikeout of the night to end it, getting Owen Leitz out on a swinging strike.

Ditlefsen said taking out the senior leader for a reliever wasn’t a thought.

“I really didn’t come close to removing him in the seventh,” Ditlefsen said. “Zeke is a unique competitor and had been in dialed in from the first pitch. He was as locked in as I’ve ever seen him and I think I would’ve had to pry the ball out of his hand in the seventh if I tried.”

Sequim scored the eventual game-winning run in the top of the fourth, taking advantage of Lincoln Bear’s leadoff triple. Devyn Dearinger drove Bear home with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 Sequim lead. The Wolves scored first in their opening at-bats as Hunter Tennell tripled to left field and came home on a wild pitch with two outs.

On Thursday, the Roughriders held off Sequim when the Wolves had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, down 9-7.

Sequim was trying to pull off an incredible comeback, down at one point by five runs and having had just three hits all game long. But Carston Seibel got the strikeout to end the game and preserve the hard-fought victory for the Riders. It was a wild three-hour-plus game in the second half of the home-and-home series, with more than 35 baserunners due to 16 hits, 13 walks, six errors and three hit batsmen and a runner getting on with a dropped third strike. There were 315 total pitches in the game.

Sequim got up 2-0, scoring a pair of runs without the benefit of a hit as the Port Angeles defense started the game shaky with two errors. The Riders stormed right back as Easton Fisher, who had a huge game, started the second inning with a single. After a pair of walks, DeBray hit a bases-loaded single to score two runs.

In the third inning, Port Angeles tacked on two more with a Seibel double to the fence in deep left field. Leitz laid down a perfect bunt for a single and Fisher drove in a run with his second hit of the game, an infield single. Another run came in on an error, and DeBray drove in his third run of the game with a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-2.

Sequim cut the lead to 5-3 with a Schmadeke double, followed by an RBI single by Bear. After just three innings, a lot had already happened, but the game was just getting warmed up.

The Riders blew the game open with a three-run fourth as Fisher continued his big day slicing a ball to deep right field for a double to drive in two more runs. Parker Pavlak followed up with an RBI single to make it 8-3.

Port Angeles went into the bottom of the sixth still holding on to the 8-3 lead, but the Wolves rallied to score three runs, again amazingly with just one hit. The Wolves filled the bases with a dropped third strike, a wild pitch, a walk and a fielder’s choice groundout to score a run. Dearinger hit an RBI sac fly for another run, and Logan Doyle had an RBI single to make it 8-6. The Riders got an insurance run on a walk and a pair of singles with Pavlak coming in on a wild pitch.

It came down to the tense bottom of the seventh with Seibel pitching in relief. Hunter Tennell and Bear each drew walks, and Dearinger came up with a clutch single to make the score 9-7 with two baserunners still on with one out. After a ground out, Doyle walked to load the bases and put the winning run on base, but Seibel managed to get a strikeout to end the threat and the contest. Fisher finished the game 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two stolen bases, three RBIs and a double.

Leitz was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. DeBray was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk.

Pitchers Brayden Martin and Seibel allowed just three earned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts combined. For Sequim, Tennell scored three runs, while Bear and Dearinger each had two RBIs.

To end their games last week, Sequim lost 20-4 in a non-league loss on Saturday.

Sequim allowed 10 runs to Cedar Park Christian in the first inning and could never recover.

Bear went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, while Schmadeke was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored.

Sequim (4-2, 4-4) was set to next travel to play Olympic on Tuesday, host the Trojans on Thursday, and play in Orting on Friday.

Softball loses two to PA

The Port Angeles softball team won in a 21-1 onslaught against Sequim on April 7.

The duo of Lynzee Reid and Sophia Ritchie allowed just three hits against Sequim, while the Roughriders pounded out 21 hits, including three home runs and eight extra-base hits.

Kennedy Rognlien had a grand slam home run. She finished 3-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and five RBIs. Reid also hit a home run and triple, finishing 3-for-4 with four runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases. Abby Rudd hit a home run and a double. She went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Sophia Ritchie was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, while Parker Horn was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs. Lilly Anne Lancaster hit a triple with a run scored and an RBI, while Mariah Disque and Mikkhia Stevens each went 2-for-3.

On the mound, Reid went three innings, striking out two and allowing one hit. Ritchie went two innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. She allowed one unearned run.

For Sequim, Kylie Winter had a hit and an RBI, while Seren McClurken had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored. Mattie Messenger and Alexia Fuller each had hits.

On Friday, Port Angeles completed a two-game sweep over Sequim 12-3 in Sequim.

The Roughriders got up 4-0 in the first inning and never looked back. Ritchie had a big game, going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base. Lancaster also had a solid game, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Kennedy Rognlien had a double and scored two runs, Morgan Politika had a hit and two RBIs and newcomer Nyomie Colfax had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs.

In the circle, the Riders’ Reid went the distance, allowing seven hits and two earned runs. She struck out two.

Rylie Whitehead went the distance for Sequim. She went seven innings, allowing 11 hits and five earned runs as she was hurt by four Sequim errors. She struck out two. For Sequim, Winter went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base, while Messenger had a double and an RBI. McClurken went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Sequim (2-3, 2-4) was set to play at Kingston Tuesday and then host Olympic on Friday.

Roughriders take first rivalry soccer game of season

The Sequim boys soccer team played tough with Port Angeles for 33 minutes at Wally Sigmar Field in Port Angeles on April 7, even scoring a goal for a lead that unfortunately for the Wolves was disallowed.

Then, the Roughriders’ Matthew Miller caught fire, taking over the game. Miller erupted for four goals, including three in six minutes of play, adding to his Port Angeles career goal-scoring record, as the Roughriders beat their Olympic Peninsula rivals 4-0 in the teams’ first meeting of the year.

The game was tight for the first 33 minutes as each team missed golden chances to score. Port Angeles’ Tanner Lagrange nearly had a goal in the 17th minute to open the scoring but Sequim keeper Kaiden Tosland made a great diving save. The ball trickled off his gloves and rolled just wide of the far post. Sequim then had a bit of a bad luck as it appeared the Wolves scored the first goal of the game. Josh Alcaraz made a perfect crossing pass to Dylan Andersen in the 22nd minute.

Andersen booted the ball in the net but the goal was waived off for offsides.

“We had our chances,” said Brandon Wagner, acting as the head coach. “We were unlucky on the offsides.”

Wagner said his team played well and that goalkeeper Tosland made some good stops.

”Props to Port Angeles. props to Matthew Miller. We just couldn’t stop him,” Wagner said.

Finally, in the 33rd minute, Miller scored on a through pass from Oliver Martinez, beating a Sequim defender, then hitting the top of the net from a tough angle on the right side of the net. In stoppage time, Miller again took a perfect pass from Martinez and drilled a sharp-angle shot to the far post.

Just before the end of the first half, Miller got his hat trick, this time taking a pass from Roldan Lara and booting it in from the right sideline. All three of Miller’s first-half goals came all from virtually the same spot on the field. Miller finished off his haul of goals in the 53rd minute with the assist to Lagrange, again from a sharp angle on the right side of the goal, this time at the other end of the field, hitting a hard shot to the far post.

“It took us a while to open those floodgates,” said Port Angeles coach Chris Saari.

“Oliver [Martinez] and Roldan [Lara] had some perfect balls to Miller.”

Saari also said the Port Angeles defense played well. He specifically mentioned Grant Butterworth’s play.

That gave Miller 12 goals and three assists in six games this season. on the season. He has 71 goals for his career and is next coming up on Millie Long’s Port Angeles goal-scoring record of 73.

Tosland had another solid save on Lagrange in the 51st minute, literally stopped a point-blank shot with the toe of his boot.

Sequim defender Tristen Weston-Webb also blocked a certain goal when Port Angeles was able to get Tosland out of position and had the net wide open with no goalkeeper. Maverick Williams earned his second shutout in goal this season.

Sequim (2-4, 2-4) is set to travel to Bremerton on April 14, and host Kingston on April 16, and Bremerton on April 18.

They’ll host Port Angeles on May 1 for their final regular season home game.