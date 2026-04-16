Wellness with Age: Controlled breathing for improving overall health

By Crystal Linn

In the 1960s experts began to seriously examine the impact of breathing and breath-work on the human mind and body. They studied ancient Eastern practices such as Yoga and Qigong then developed specific breathing techniques for specific situations like controlled breathing for respiratory issues, for trauma recovery, and also the Lamaze breathing method for childbirth.

In recent years brain imaging has been used to study breath-work and these images confirm how one’s breathing does indeed affect the brain and body.

The brain stem controls automatic breathing and when a person deliberately controls their breathing the action activates higher-order brain areas which in turn controls emotional awareness, decision-making and self-control.

The brain connects different emotions with different breathing patterns. When the body is calm and peaceful breathing is automatically regulated but when a person is anxious or stressful breathing automatically increases, telling the brain the person is in danger. It does not matter what the danger is. It could be a mad dog or an angry boss, the brain still responds the same. Long term anxiety and stress can lead to clinical depression, anxiety disorders and other mental health concerns.

However when breathing is deliberately slowed the action sends a message to the brain saying that the body is safe again, and is no longer in danger.

Heart rate and breathing are controlled by the same parts of the brain and the two “talk” to each other and work together. A person’s breathing actually controls how much blood is pumped out of the heart.

There is a long list of various breathing techniques available for an individual to use as breath-work exercises. A few of the more popular ones are the pursed-lip breathing, the alternate nostril breathing and the 4-7-8 method. Then there is the box, or 4-4-4-4, technique used by Navy Seals and the traditional deep diaphragmatic breathing practice.

One additional benefit of deep diaphragmatic breathing is oxygen actually oxidizes fat cells causing them to convert to carbon dioxide. So when a person exhales while practicing this deep diaphragmatic breathing he or she is literally expelling the body of excess fat. In addition, experts explain how if a person practices diaphragmatic breathing while lying on his or her back the breathing movements actually massage that person’s internal organs.

Breathing exercises can be done at any time and in any location, making them the perfect coping strategy. Research has proven these exercises can alleviate stress, depression and anxiety, allowing a person to think more clearly. At the same time, if a person has any serious physical or mental health issues it would be wise to check with one’s healthcare provider to discuss which breathing techniques would be most beneficial.

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