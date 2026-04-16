Clallam County’s health inspections for March 2026

The City of Sequim’s kitchen in the Guy Cole Event Center, pictured after a remodel in 2018, received a perfect health inspection in March.

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The Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road, was one of 18 establishments to receive a perfect health inspection in March.

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Here are Clallam County Environmental Health Services’ inspections in March of restaurants, food businesses, and a juvenile facility.

Inspectors visited 35 establishments, and found 18 locations with perfect scores.

Seventeen businesses had point deductions with three of those re-inspections from previous required follow-ups.

Perfect scores

The following establishments received perfect scores:

• Bean Me Up, 110 N. Lilac Ave., Port Angeles

• Chalma, 71 N. Forks Ave., Forks

• Clallam County Juvenile Facility, 1912 W. 18th St., Port Angeles

• Cloud Bay Bakery, 135 E. First St., Port Angeles

• Corner Restaurant, 2365 E. Highway 101, Port Angeles

• Deer Park Cinemas, 96 E. Deer Park Road, Port Angeles

• Dollar Tree, 3456 E. Highway 101, Port Angeles

• Dollar Tree, 990 E. Washington St., Sequim

• Dragon’s Brew Coffee Company, 2403 W. 10th St., Port Angeles

• Gabby’s Java, 471 E. Business Park Loop, Sequim

• Guy Cole Event Center, 144 N. Blake Ave., Sequim

• Laird’s Corner Market, 242811 W. Highway 101, Port Angeles

• La Mexicana Garcia, 21 Spartan Ave., Forks

• Mix it Shack, 213 E. Eighth St., Suite A, Port Angeles

• Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road, Sequim

• Subway in Port Angeles Walmart, 3471 E. Kolonels Way, Port Angeles

• Underdogs, 465 Guy Kelly Road, Port Angeles

• Welly’s Ice Cream, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 103, Port Angeles

Point Deductions

The establishments listed were determined to have a less-than perfect score.

*Notes a reinspection

• Country Coffee & Grub, 149 Valley Center Place, Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by April 20. No follow-up required.

• C’est Si Bon, 25 Saveur Way, Port Angeles

(5-point deduction): Chicken skewers and roast beef recorded a temperature of 45 degrees, and must be relocated to a refrigeration unit capable of maintaining food at 41 degrees or below, which was corrected during the inspection. No follow-up required.

• David Family Taqueria, 300 E. Washington St., Sequim *

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by April 30. No follow-up required.

•Fresh Wok, 1603 E. Front St., Port Angeles

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by June 1. No follow-up required.

• Koto Teriyaki & Sushi, 1252 W. Washington St., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must provide consumer advisory on written menus with a description of the animal-derived foods and identification of the animal-derived foods when the items are served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients by March 18. No follow-up required.

• Mobile 101, 33 E. Taylor Cutoff Road, Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by April 17. No follow-up required.

• Oasis Bar and Grill, 301 E. Washington St., Sequim *

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by May 1. No follow-up required.

• Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by May 1. No follow-up required.

• Safeway Bayview, 2701 E. Highway 101, Port Angeles

(5-point deduction): Bean sprouts, cut kale, sausage and brats in open coolers recorded temperatures of 44 degrees and must be held at 41 degrees or below. Correct by March 10. No follow-up required.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles 483, 2843 E. Myrtle St., Port Angeles *

(7-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by May 31; must clean kitchen’s floors, walls and ceilings often with a schedule established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner, with no date given. No follow-up required.

• Fast Burritos, 940 E. First St., Port Angeles

(8-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by May 1; and must maintain food worker cards for all employees by April 1. No follow-up required.

• Arco Fueling AM/PM, Sequim, 51 E. Carlsborg Road, Sequim

(10-point deduction): Must provide soap in the handwashing sink near the warewashing area; corrected during inspection. No follow-up required.

• Barhop Artisan Pizza Sequim, 845 W. Washington St., Sequim

(10-point deduction): Must provide soap and dispenser at the south end of the food preparation area by March 14. No follow-up required.

• The Coffee Cottage, 1921 W. Highway 101, Port Angeles

(10-point deduction): Must train all employees in food safety as it relates to their assigned duties by March 25; and milk and sausage in glass door cooler recorded a temperature of 45 degrees and must be held in cold holding at 41 degrees or below by March 27. No follow-up required.

• Pacific Pizza, 870 S. Forks Ave., Forks

(10-point deduction): Sliced ham and sausage recorded a temperature of 45 degrees and must be stored at 41 degrees or below by March 19; must provide Certified Food Protection Manager’s Certification by April 10. No follow-up required.

• Sunflower Tastes Catering, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 211, Port Angeles

(10-point deduction): There must be a handwashing sink within 25 feet of the food prep area by March 10. No follow-up required.

• Golden Gate Restaurant – Forks, 111 S. Forks Ave., Forks

(28-point deduction): Ensure the designated person in charge is knowledgeable about foodborne disease prevention, and regulation requirements by March 25; must separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from raw ready to eat food by March 18; must not pool more than three eggs except when used in batters or pooled right before cooking by March 18; must clean the nonfood contact surface at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues that become encrusted or attract insects and rodents by April 8; and must thoroughly clean grease trap and repair leaks with no date given. Follow-up required.

Clallam County Environmental Health Services can be found in-person at 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles, and contacted by mail at 111 E. Third St., Port Angeles, WA 98362, or by phone at 360-417-2258. Read more about the department and inspections here: clallamcountywa.gov/338/Food-Safety-Living-Environment.