FAITH NEWS — April 15, 2026

Rev. Bruce Bode will speak on the topic “The Realm and Experience of Mystery” at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 19.

“The mystery of life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced,” wrote Aart Van Der Leeuw. Bode’s sermon will address the question of what the “realm of mystery” is and isn’t, exploring the difference between “mystery” and “puzzle” and what this distinction means for how we live.

Bode is minister emeritus at the Quimper Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (QUUF) in Port Townsend.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.