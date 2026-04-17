Clallam County PUD No. 1 achieves key designation

Sophia Rognlien, right, Clallam County Public Utility’s manager of Customer Experience and Communications, accepts the RP3 award from Jeremy Ash, chair of the American Public Power Association’s RP3 Review Panel.

PUD No. 1 of Clallam County has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® Diamond Level designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service to customers throughout Clallam County.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate excellence in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to the safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Clallam County PUD joins more than 250 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor and a testament to the work these utilities are doing to follow industry best practices,” said Jeremy Ash, chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel. “These designees have distinguished themselves as committed to pursuing excellence and continuous improvement for the benefit of their communities.”

“Whether it’s during a storm or on an average day, our customers rely on us to be there,” said Sean Worthington, general manager of Clallam County PUD, in a press release. “This recognition speaks to the dedication of our employees and our commitment to providing safe, reliable service across our entire community.”

For customers, the RP3 Diamond Level designation represents confidence in a utility that prioritizes reliability, invests in modern infrastructure, and is committed to safety and continuous improvement.

The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for more than 20 years. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 55 million people in approximately 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.

Clallam PUD has 160 employees and serves over 33,000 accounts in Clallam County with energy from over 97% clean, renewable, affordable, and carbon-free sources.