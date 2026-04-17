Petroff named ‘Honorary Logger’ for 2026 Sequim Logging Show

Roger Petroff has been named this year’s “Honorary Logger” for the Sequim Logging Show.

Part of the annual Sequim Irrigation Festival, the Logging Show is an homage to the local logging industry, celebrating the strength, skill and spirit of that community, according to the Sequim Logging Show’s website. Every year, an “Honorary Logger” is spotlighted.

Petroff was born Nov. 6, 1940 in Port Angeles. His family lived out on the Hoko River until he was 4, then moved to the Agnew area.

Petroff attended Sequim High School until he was in the 10th grade. He then moved to Port Angeles to finish high school there while learning a trade. He was drafted in 1963 but received a hardship release from the military in 1965 upon the death of his father. He was needed at home to help his mother and siblings.

Petroff had several jobs working on logging trucks and various other large pieces of equipment while doing private logging on the side with his Allis-Chalmers machinery. In 1971 he took a part-time job as a school bus driver and worked that job for 34 years. He and his wife Lila married in 1965 and had two children, Thane and Darcia. They have five grandchildren.

This year, the Irrigation Festival will run May 1-9. Logging events will take place on Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, at 200 S. Blake Ave. On Friday, truck and tractor pulls will take place from noon to 6 p.m., the Loggers Ball will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and there will be a fireworks display at dusk. On Saturday, truck and tractor pulls will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Logging Show will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A live auction will begin at 3 p.m. and continue until all items are sold.

For more information, visit sequimloggingshow.com.