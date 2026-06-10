Sequim Record Show leaves good vibrations
Published 6:30 am Wednesday, June 10, 2026
The fourth annual Sequim Record Show on June 6 might have been the best one yet, according to organizer Gary Butler.
“Every vendor was gushing with graciousness with how well it went,” he said.
“Everything went smoothly and it was busy all day.”
Some vendors already paid for tables at Sequim’s June 2027 show, Butler said.
The Sequim Record Show sees vendors bring in vinyl albums, CDs, cassettes, and this year much more music memorabilia to sell inside the Guy Cole Event Center within Carrie Blake Community Park.
This year had 25 vendors with 35-plus tables, including new vendor Audrey Armstrong from Port Angeles who seeks to sell her husband Tony’s extensive vinyl collection to help pay for his medical care and clear room in their garage for her daughter’s business.
Butler said Armstrong did awesome and her setup was professional.
Prior to the show, Armstrong connected with Butler via email and he helped her pick out some potentially popular items for the record show. She plans to list the collection online at Discogs.
Butler said he’s let her know about other record shows on the peninsula as well.
Find the Sequim Record Show on social media @sequim_record_show.