Hook, line and fun for Kids Fishing Day
Published 4:30 am Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Families circled the Water Reuse Demonstration Pond, 202 N. Blake Ave., on Saturday hoping to catch some of the 2,000 rainbow trout for Kids Fishing Day.
The 25th annual event saw volunteers with the North Olympic Peninsula Chapter of Puget Sound Anglers provide fishing rods, bait and moral support.
Club member Larry Belmont said he volunteered on Friday, April 17, to help Sequim Living Skills students fish for two hours, and on Saturday he fished with his family from Seattle.
He said his hope is that his grandchildren and others become interested in fishing through the event and have fun.
Organizers said about 500 jumbo trout were put into the pond, and 1,500 smaller rainbow trout.
Children 14 and under can fish without a license and catch up to two fish a day, according to City of Sequim officials.
The event is an ongoing partnership between the Puget Sound Anglers, City of Sequim, Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Hurd Creek Fish Hatchery.
City officials report the pond’s liner had to be replaced for a cost of $80,000 so the pond was drained and refilled a few weeks before Kids Fishing Day. More work on the liner will likely need to be completed in the fall and the pond drained again, city staff said.
For more information, call Sequim Public Works Department at 360-683-5062.