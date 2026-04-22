Milestone: Nelson named Girl of the Month

Nelson named Girl of the Month

Soroptimist International of Sequim has named Nevaeh Skye Nelson as the organization’s Girl of the Month for April.

Nelson is an active varsity soccer player and a member of the choir. She said that singing boosts her confidence and presents her with challenges. In addition to her musical commitments, Nevaeh volunteers as a choir officer and works after school at the local Dairy Queen. She has a passion for animals and plans to attend Washington State University to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine.