First Friday Art Walk’s aqua theme an homage to Irrigation Festival

Photo courtesy Renne Emiko Brock/ “Klaloch Beach Winter Fog” by Anne Pfeiffer will be among the artworks by Pfeiffer and Lyn Conlan on display at A. Milligan Art Studio during First Friday Art Walk Sequim.

The Sequim Irrigation Festival “where water is wealth” motto inspires the aqua color theme celebrating cultivation and culture during the May 1 First Friday Art Walk Sequim.

Besides wearing the color aqua, everyone is encouraged to explore the events for all ages offered during the two weeks of the festival. Find out more at irrigationfestival.com.

First Friday Art Walk Sequim is a fun and free self-guided tour of local art venues in Sequim on the First Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit SequimArtWalk.com to download and print your own map, find out what special events are happening, links, and how you can be part of art.

As you stroll along the streets during May’s Art Walk, you will hear the quartet “No Batteries Required” from members of the Juan de Fuca Harmony. Local merchants and restaurants are celebrating the start of the Irrigation Festival with open house activities, special sales, and gifts with purchase.

The A. Milligan Art Studio & Gallery at 520 N. Sequim Ave. offers refreshments as they add new works to the exhibit of two artists in “The Pacific Northwest Impressions.” Both are representational painters, with the dreamy watercolors of Lyn Conlan joining the energetic oils of Anne Pfeiffer on their gallery walls this season.

Blue Whole Gallery at 129 W. Washington St. features artists Jolene Sanborn and Rick George for their show “May Flowers.” George is a self-taught artist inspired by ancient imagery and petroglyphs that often surface in his work. He uses vivid colors and frequently incorporates flowers to soften the composition or evoke a more joyful tone. Sanborn, a watercolorist, is also self-taught, and is drawn to bright, bold colors found in nature and particularly in flowers and birds.

The Peninsula Fiber Artists’ “Colors of the Pacific Northwest” exhibition is in the Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery at the Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave. The exhibition features 43 art quilts, fabric collages, silk paintings, sculptures and 3-D pieces created by members who live in Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Hadlock, Port Townsend and Bainbridge Island.

For a full listing of events and participating businesses, visit SequimArtWalk.com.

Here are some of the other special events planned for May 1:

Wind Rose Cellars at 143 W Washington St. offers live music from the Fliptones from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. along with award-winning artfully crafted wines and appetizers.

Harmony and Vines at 120 W. Spruce St. is hosting artists Michelle Lindblom and Joanna Fairchild along with Spellbound Body Care and Coffee and Composure, including a strolling musician.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rainshadow Café at 157 W. Cedar St. has live music with Dawn & Steve along with a full menu and drinks. Dancing is encouraged.

La Petite Maison Blanche at 213 E. Washington St. features a local dessert bar, artwork, uniquely curated gifts, and other treats.

Forage Gifts & Northwest Treasures at 121 W. Washington St. supports local artists, creators, and makers of goodies that reflect the Pacific Northwest and the Olympic Peninsula.

Alder Wood Bistro at 139 W. Alder St. has artisan wood-fired local, seasonal, organic food in the heart of Sequim. Unique art by local artists hangs on the restaurant’s walls.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County’s Sequim Habitat Boutique Store at 213 E. Washington St. will have live music by Free Dove.

Over the Fence at 118 E. Washington St. hosts local artists and pop-up art making.

Sequim Spice and Tea at 139 W Washington St. has unique art including glass, pottery, illustration, and photography of local artists. You can also find artful, creative tea blends, colorful and fun teapots and cups, and cheerful culinary gifts.

Spoonbar Sweets at 171 W. Washington St. has music and supports local artists.

Pacific Mist Books at 122 W. Washington St. offers an eclectic mix of new and vintage books, cards, and gifts including local authors and artists.

Pacific Pantry at 229 S. Sequim Ave. is open until 7 p.m. and hosts a rotation of local artists.

Three Little Birds Studio d’Arte and Western Wanderer at 112 W. Washington St. host live music and offer decorative, storytelling apparel and handcrafted artisan goods.

Sofie’s Flowers at 127 W. Washington St. is full of artful creations from local artists and decorative pieces reflecting the season including décor, plants, flowers, and gifts.

Soup in the Alley at 138 W. Washington St. has live music from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a rotation of local artists.