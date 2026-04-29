Get It Growing: The famous giant ‘Sequim Agave’ lives on

Offspring of the infamous “Sequim Agave” will be available to purchase at the Master Gardener Plant Sale on Saturday, May 2.

For those not familiar with the famous “Sequim Agave,” it’s a plant that started life in a little six-inch pot in 1995. After a few years of benign neglect, it was planted in the front yard of the home of Isobel Johnston, located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Fifth and West Spruce streets, where it grew to be, well, giant.

This species, Agave americana, commonly known as the century plant, is a large, dramatic succulent native to Mexico. Despite its common name, the century plant doesn’t take 100 years to bloom; rather, it typically flowers after 10-30 years of growth, depending on environmental conditions. It features thick, gray-green leaves with sharp spines along the edges and can grow 6–10 feet tall and wide.

Agaves are well suited for arid and semi-arid climates and are hardy in USDA zones 8-11. They require full sun, well-draining soil, and minimal watering once established. They thrive in dry conditions and can tolerate some cold temperatures, but prolonged freezing can damage the leaves. As such, the “Sequim Agave” is not particularly suited to the cold, wet winters of Sequim.

This plant, once in a six-inch container, grew into a magnificent specimen plant well over six feet wide and at least as tall. It could stop traffic! Amazed people passing by were captivated by its massive size and fleshy gray-green leaves tipped with razor-sharp spines.

As it turned out, it wasn’t finished amazing people. In 2024, it bloomed in a spectacular fashion, earning itself several articles by Matthew Nash in the Sequim Gazette. From the center of its massive base, it sent up a single stalk 25 feet high with large clusters of yellow blooms, making it look very much like a Dr. Seuss tree.

Unfortunately, the Agave americana is monocarpic, meaning it only blooms once and then dies (usually after 10–30 years). The good news is it leaves babies, called pups, behind to continue its legacy.

Once it was done blooming, it had to be removed. While Master Gardeners don’t usually do house calls, Isobel, the 96-year-old owner, didn’t want all the pups (baby Agaves) destroyed, so she specifically asked for help from the Clallam County Master Gardeners. A team of dedicated Master Gardeners spent a very messy day removing the old plant. The original plant was dead, but some pups were preserved in place and others were harvested and potted.

After two years of being nurtured in pots by the Master Gardeners, these well-rooted plants are finally available at the 2026 Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale. There are various sizes, from six inches all the way up to three-gallon pots. If you are considering this plant, please remember that it needs a lot of space, a very sunny location, and extremely well-draining soil. Planting in an area you can mulch with stone is recommended.

This Agave’s journey, from a tiny pot to a towering Dr. Seuss-like spectacle, is inspiring. The famous “Sequim Agave” is gone but not forgotten. It was a testament to nature’s ability to adapt to less-than-perfect conditions. With thoughtful placement and proper care, it is possible to grow this remarkable plant in Sequim.

Kudos to the MG team for tackling this messy job to help save a piece of local botanical history! The preservation of the pups ensures that Isobel’s beloved plant will live on, not only in her yard but likely in the gardens of many others.

Master Gardener Plant Sale

The Master Gardener Plant Sale is this Saturday, May 2. Gates open at 9 a.m.

The Plant Sale gets bigger and better every year. Come shop trees, perennials, native plants, succulents, house plants, and, of course, an amazing variety of vegetable, herbs, and annual flower starts.

For the best selection, shop from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For a bargain, shop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 1:00–3:00 p.m., when almost everything will be half off. (The sale will close to all customers at 12:30 and reopen promptly at 1:00.)

Located at 2711 Woodcock Rd in Sequim. We hope to see you there!

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Susan Kalmar is a Clallam County Master Gardener.