A&E Briefs — May 6, 2026

Writers Read event

The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a Writers Read featuring members of the Olympic Peninsula Authors from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. The public is invited to attend this free event.

This month’s theme is “Your best (or worst) trip ever.”

From a cozy camp adventure at Lake Wobegon to an unforgettable journey on a spaceship orbiting the earth, this event invites writers to share stories of travel gone wonderfully right — or hilariously wrong. Whether the destination was real or imagined, near or far, each story reflects the unique voices of local authors.

The Blue Whole Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and Sundays 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, visit bluewholegallery.com or stop by the gallery.

Benefit concert

Peninsula Men’s Gospel Singers will present a concert called “All For Jesus” to benefit the food banks of Sequim and Port Angeles, Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, and Obria Medical Center. The concert will be Sunday, May 17, at 3 p.m. at The Ark, 577 W. Sequim Bay Road, Sequim.

There is a suggested donation of $20.

According to organizers, almost 200 people attended last year’s event.

Peninsula Men’s Gospel Singers, now in its 25th year, is a non-denominational singing organization that sings at most of the assisted living organizations in Sequim and Port Angeles.