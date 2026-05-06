NorthWest Women’s Chorale Spring Concert set for Saturday, May 9, in Sequim

The NorthWest Women’s Chorale, now in its 20th year, will perform concerts in Sequim and Port Angeles on Saturday, May 9, and Monday, May 11, respectively.

The NorthWest Women’s Chorale Spring Concert, “Songs of Life”, will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, at Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church, 925 N. Sequim Ave.

Morten Lauridsen’s majestic “Sure on this Shining Night” opens the program. With “There are No Farewells,” regional composer Joan Szymko and her take on aging gracefully is introduced. Then “I carry your heart with me” by E.E. Cummings expresses deep love in an SSAA (sopranos and altos) arrangement with piano.

The traditional Irish “Shule Aroon” and Kim Andre Arnesen’s “I denna ljuva sommartid” (in this sweet summertime) follow, as NWWC explores a wide diversity in language and musical styles across the ages.

To celebrate the Chorale’s 20th year, Director Joy Lingerfelt commissioned an SSAA version of Rosephayne Powell’s hauntingly beautiful piece “Kyrie Eleison” written by the composer during her father’s dying process.

The traditional sing-along will also be part of the program, with a nod to Broadway.

The concert concludes with some passionate persuasion, some fun, purposeful anger, and a well-loved lively Spiritual.

A second performance is planned for Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Lopez Ave. in Port Angeles.

The NorthWest Women’s Chorale is the resident chorale for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, in Port Angeles. Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 through nwwc.ludus.com or at the door.