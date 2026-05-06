Building Insight: Why local building associations matter

By Amber Dewey

for the Sequim Gazette

As the Executive Officer of the North Peninsula Building Association (NPBA), I’m often asked what a local building association does. The truth is simple: organizations like ours quietly support the people who build and maintain the communities we all rely on. But behind that simplicity is a great deal of work — advocacy, education, workforce development, and community connection — that strengthens our region in ways most people never see.

• A local hub for builders, trades, and small businesses

Local building associations exist to support the professionals who construct, remodel, and care for the homes and structures around us. NPBA serves as a central hub where builders, subcontractors, suppliers, and related businesses can connect, learn, and stay informed.

Construction is an industry that changes constantly. New codes, new technologies, and new workforce challenges appear every year. NPBA helps members stay ahead of those changes by offering training, code updates, and opportunities to learn from one another. When local builders have access to reliable information and a strong professional network, the entire community benefits. Jobs are created, local suppliers thrive, and the region’s economic foundation grows stronger.

• A voice at the local policy table

One of the most important roles of building associations is advocacy. NPBA works closely with city and county officials to ensure that the building community’s perspective is included in policy discussions. Our goal isn’t to push for special treatment, it’s to help shape practical, balanced regulations that support safe, high quality construction while also allowing for housing growth and economic development.

Because we work directly with builders every day, we understand how policies play out on the ground. We can identify unintended consequences, offer solutions, and help local leaders make informed decisions. This collaborative relationship benefits everyone: policymakers gain industry insight, and builders know their concerns are being heard.

• Part of a larger statewide and national network

While NPBA focuses on the needs of Clallam County and the North Olympic Peninsula, we are part of a much larger network through the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). These connections give our members access to statewide and national advocacy, legal resources, economic data, and industry wide training programs.

Many issues affecting builders — such as workforce shortages, insurance requirements, environmental regulations, and housing policy — are shaped at the state or federal level. Through BIAW and NAHB, our local builders have representation in Olympia and Washington, D.C., ensuring that rural and regional voices are not lost in broader policy debates. This partnership strengthens our ability to support members and helps ensure that the construction industry remains strong, competitive, and well represented.

• Investing in community and the next generation

In addition to advocacy and education, building associations contribute to local community life. NPBA organizes events like the Home Expo, Builder’s Cup golf tournament, and Holiday Gala/Silent Auction, raising funds for the organization and local nonprofits. Over the past four years, the holiday Silent Auction raised around $56,000, which was distributed to the Future Builder’s scholarship foundation, NPBA community fund, and groups including Sarge’s Veteran Support, Voices for Veterans, Habitat for Humanity, and Sequim Education Foundation.

We also invest in workforce development by supporting programs that introduce young people to the trades. These careers are essential, well paying, and in high demand. By helping students and job seekers explore opportunities in construction, we’re building a stronger future workforce and ensuring that our community has the skilled professionals it needs for years to come.

• Why it all matters

Strong communities don’t happen by accident. They are built — literally and figuratively — by people who care about quality, safety, and long term resilience. Local building associations exist to support those people. We advocate for fair, practical policies. We provide education and resources that help businesses thrive. We strengthen the local economy, support workforce development, and create opportunities for community connection.

When NPBA does its job well, the benefits ripple outward: more housing options, stronger local businesses, better communication between industry and government, and a community that grows with intention and integrity.

Local building associations help make a difference — and NPBA is proud to serve the North Olympic Peninsula.