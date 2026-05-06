Fun-filled Grand Finale set for festival’s 131st year

Andy Hodder of Buckley competes in the Sequim Logging Show in 2025. The event returns at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9.

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Sequim Gazette file photo by Matthew Nash/ Sequim Picklers play a round during last year’s Sequim Irrigation Festival Grand Parade. The event features more than 100 entries starting at noon on Saturday, May 9.

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Emma Reich, drum major for Sequim Middle School, leads the school’s band in marching in the parking lot last week as they ready for the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s Grand Parade on May 9. Band director George Rodes said the middle school and Sequim High School bands will join together for the performance. The bands are one of more than 100 entries in the parade that begins at noon and goes from Dunlap Avenue to right before Seventh Avenue along West Washington Street.

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After fun in the sun for Family Fun Days, Sequim Irrigation Festival goes into its Grand Finale Weekend with another slate of events for all ages May 7-10.

Popular events remain largely unchanged with the Grand Parade set for noon marching across West Washington Street, the Classic Car Show shining bright at Security Services Northwest, and the annual operetta “The Wizard of Oz” finishing its two-week run with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

The Logging Show, now a separate nonprofit event that runs parallel to the festival, returns to the Blake Property, 200 S. Blake Ave., south of Carrie Blake Community Park on Friday and Saturday.

Fireworks are set to begin at dusk on Friday night.

New this year, the festival’s Run Series shifts to a two mile Bubble Run with Strait Up Foam Fun set up at the end of the event.

Sequim Community Orchestra also hosts its free spring concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

For a full schedule, registration, and more about the festival, visit irrigationfestival.com.

For more about the Sequim Logging Show, visit sequimloggingshow.com.

Grand Parade marches on

Organizers report 118 entries will go the approximate one-mile trek from Dunlap Avenue along Washington Street to just before Seventh Avenue. The parade starts at noon, Saturday, May 9.

Featured will be Sequim Pioneers, the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s royalty float, local and regional groups, bands, dance troupes, and more.

Organizers caution that Seafair’s float featuring faux cannon shots can be loud for spectators.

The parade is co-organized annually by the Sequim Sunrise Rotary Club and festival volunteers.

Classic Car Show revs up

With more than 200 cars in attendance last year, organizers anticipate another big year for the Classic Car Show.

It returns May 9 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday to 250 Center Park Way in Sequim off East Washington Street at Security Services Northwest.

Pre-registration is available at the festival’s website irrigationfestival.com and costs $15 in advance or $20 at the show.

Entry at the show takes place from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. with no late entries due to the road being closed for the Grand Parade.

The show also features food, entertainment and show merchandise.

Run Series features bubbles

This year’s Run Series features a family-friendly two-mile Bubble Run.

The walk/run starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Shipley Center’s new parking lot at 651 W. Washington St., and goes along the Grand Parade route before turning around in Pioneer Park and coming back to the parking lot where Strait Up Foam Fun will be at the finish line. A virtual run sign-up is also offered. Cost is $40. To sign up, visit irrigationfestival.com.

Oz’s last weekend

Sequim High School presents “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 8-9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10. Tickets are $12 for students and $18 for adults. They’re available at the show’s door or at sequimschools.org.

Walking Tours offered

The Heritage Walking Tour starts at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave. The event takes about 45 minutes and goes to downtown Sequim and back for a suggested $5 donation.

Logging Show primed for fun

The Sequim Logging Show has activities set throughout Friday and Saturday, May 8-9 at the Blake Property.

On Friday and Saturday, tractors pull from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, and trucks 6 p.m.-dusk Friday, and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Entries cost $25 for trucks and $20 for tractors.

The Loggers’ Ball features Haywire with Denny Secord from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday followed by fireworks at dusk.

On Saturday, the Logging Show takes place from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. with a live auction starting at 3 p.m.

Admission to the Logging Show is by donation. See more information at sequimloggingshow.com.

Community Orchestra plays Saturday

Sequim Community Orchestra’s spring concert features Frescobaldi’s “Toccata,” Telemann’s “Viola Concerto” performed by Phil Morgan-Ellis, and Mozart’s “Symphony Number 40.” The show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 N. Blake Ave. It features amateur musicians from around the Peninsula, and offers three free-to-the-public concerts a year. Donations accepted.

Other notables

• Volunteers continue to be needed for the festival with a “volunteer” button found on the festival’s website.

• A carnival, last held in 2019, remains unavailable due to various circumstances out of the control of the festival, organizers said.

Michelle Rhodes, the festival’s executive director, said she called all carnivals available to operate in Washington and none were available. She said they’ve either downsized, the travel is too far and too costly, and/or they don’t have enough staffing.

Rhodes said it was a large fundraiser for the festival, and they’ve tried partnering with the Rhododendron Festival, and taking away festival fees and they still couldn’t bring in a carnival operator.

• The festival is run by volunteers and remains Washington’s longest running festival in the state.

For more information, visit irrigationfestival.com.

Schedule of events

Sequim Irrigation Festival Grand Finale Weekend May 7-10

Thursday, May 7

• Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., 1p.m. Thursday, May 7, Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave.

Friday, May 8

• “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m., Sequim High School, 601 N. Sequim Ave.

Saturday, May 9

• Run Series, 11 a.m., 651 W. Washington St.

• Classic Car Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 250 Center Park Way

• Grand Parade, noon, Dunlap Avenue to 651 W. Washington St.

• “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m., SHS

• Sequim Community Orchestra, 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 N. Blake Ave.

Sunday, May 10

• “The Wizard of Oz,” 2 p.m., SHS

For more information, visit irrigationfestival.com.

Sequim Logging Show

Friday-Saturday, May 8-9

Friday, May 8

• Truck and tractor pulls, noon-6 p.m.

• Logger’s Ball with fireworks at dusk, 7p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

• Truck and tractor pulls, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Logging Show, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

• Live auction, 3 p.m.

More information at sequimloggingshow.com.