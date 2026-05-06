FAITH NEWS — May 6, 2026

“Rev. Julia” — Julia McKennaBlessing-Nuffer — returns to Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, to deliver a message about the meaning of motherhood titled “Mom… Mommy… Mother…?”

Rev. Julia is an Inter-Denominational minister, ordained 40 years ago. She was consecrated a Kahu (Spiritual Shepherd) at the Westminster Abbey of the Pacific, Kawaiaha’o Church, where she often officiated and was a supply Pastor for the United Church of Christ Conference statewide. Additionally, she founded The Ministry for Divine Harmony and Aloha Spirit Ministries. Julia lived in Hawaii for over 35 years accepting invitations to speak across the U.S. Canada and England and is still on call to her worldwide “far, flung, flock.” She is a Reiki Master Practitioner and Facilitator.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.