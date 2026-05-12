Legislative, PUD races see several candidates file for Clallam’s primary election

Filing week ended on May 8 for the August primary with several contested races in Clallam County and regionally.

Clallam County PUD’s District 2 commissioner seat saw five people file while multiple people seek legislative seats.

For the 24th Legislative District, Position 1, incumbent Adam Bernbaum, D-Port Angeles, faces three opponents: Ted Bowen of Port Angeles, an Independent; Aiden I.R. Hamilton of Port Angeles, a Republican; and Eric W. Pratt of Quilcene, a Republican.

For the 24th Legislative District, Position 2, currently held by state Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Port Townsend, who is retiring at the end of this term, five people have filed — Patrick DePoe, D-Neah Bay, Mark Hodgson, D-Port Angeles, Marcia Kelbon of Quilcene, Kaylee Kuehn, D-Sequim and Bradley Nemo Callaway, D-Port Angeles.

Key positions such as Clallam County Director of Community Development, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, and Treasurer are unopposed, but Auditor incumbent Shoona Riggs of Port Angeles faces Virginia Shogren of Sequim, Lee Hancock of Port Angeles and Antonio Price of Sequim both seek the county Assessor position, and County Commissioner District 3 incumbent Mike French, D-Port Angeles faces opponent Jake Seegers, I-Port Angeles.

Ballots for the primary will be mailed on July 15 with Election Day on August 4.

The top two candidates in races with more than three candidates will move on to the Nov. 3 General Election.

For more information about voter registration and local elections, visit clallamcountywa.gov/162/Elections-Voter-Registration.

Here are the candidates who filed:

Congressional race

District 6: incumbent Emily Randall, D-Port Orchard; Teresa Fox, R-Bremerton; Macy Jones, no party preference-Sequim; Leon Lawson, Trump R-Aberdeen; Brian P. O’Gorman, I-Shelton.

Legislative races

District 24, Position 1: incumbent Adam Bernbaum, D-Port Angeles; Ted Bowen, I-Port Angeles; Aiden I.R. Hamilton, R-Port Angeles; Eric W. Pratt, R-Quilcene.

District 24, Position 2: Bradley Nemo Callaway, D-Port Angeles; Patrick DePoe, D-Neah Bay; Mark Hodgson, D-Port Angeles; Marcia Kelbon, no party preference, Quilcene; and Kaylee Kuehn, D-Sequim.

Clallam County races

Assessor: Lee Hancock of Port Angeles; Antonio Price of Sequim.

Auditor: incumbent Shoona Riggs of Port Angeles; Virginia Shogren of Sequim.

Director of Community Development: incumbent Bruce Emery of Port Angeles (unopposed).

Prosecuting attorney: incumbent Mark Nichols of Port Angeles (unopposed).

Sheriff: incumbent Brian King of Port Angeles (unopposed).

Treasurer: incumbent Jennifer L. White of Port Angeles (unopposed).

County Commissioner, District 3: incumbent Mike French, D-Port Angeles; Jake Seegers, I-Port Angeles.

Judicial races

Supreme Court Justice, Position 1: incumbent Colleen Melody of Seattle; Scott Edwards of Rollingbay; Laura Christensen Colberg of Kenmore.

Supreme Court Justice, Position 3: Mike Diaz of Seattle; Jaime Michelle Hawk of Seattle; David Stephens of Shelton.

Supreme Court Justice, Position 4: Ian Birk of Seattle; Sean O’Donnell of Eastsound.

Supreme Court Justice, Position 5: Sharonda Amamilo of Olympia; incumbent Theo Angelis of Seattle; Dave Larson of Seattle; Greg Miller of Seatac.

Supreme Court Justice, Position 7: incumbent Debra L. Stephens of Seattle; Todd A. Bloom of Tacoma; Karim A. Merchant of Bellevue; David R. Shelvey of Sumner.

Washington state Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2: Erik D. Price of Olympia (unopposed).

Clallam County District Court 1: Patrick David Murphy of Sequim; Alex Schodowski of Sequim.

Clallam County District Court 2: incumbent Bruce Hanify (unopposed).

Public utility race

Clallam County PUD Commissioner, District 2: Missi Baker of Port Angeles; Randy Brackett of Sequim; Timothy Dalton of Port Angeles; Rick Paschall of Sequim; John W. “Jack” Smith of Sequim.

Precinct races

Clallam County Democrats: Bradley Nemo Callaway of Port Angeles 101, Judith M. Morris of Port Angeles 101, Betsy Robins of Port Angeles 102, Jon Hamilton of Port Angeles 103, Laurel Cripe of Port Angeles 105, Gretchen MacMichael of Port Angeles 107, Paul Kolesnikoff of Port Angeles 108, David William Fox of Port Angeles 109, Laurie Force of Port Angeles 111, Wendy Rae Johnson of Port Angeles 113, Jamie Porter of Agnew 201, Paul J. Pickett of Belleview 205, Jan Whitlow of Black Diamond 208, Brian Pruiett of Blue Mountain 209, Brenda S. Carpenter of Blue Mountain 209, Lisa Dekker of Bluffs 210, Liz Bumgarner of Clark 217, Jennie Peterson of Coyote 218, Nina Richards of Deer Park 220, Charles Creed of Dungeness West 223, Mike Libera of Dry Creek 224, Jessica Hernandez of Eagle 226, Beverly Hetrick-Ooosterveld of Elk 229, Linda Campbell of Freshwater Bay 233, Maja Cox of Jamestown 240, Ellen Menshew of Joyce 241, Brian Grad of MacLeay 247, Tammi Laster of Monterra 249, Norma E. Turner of Mount Angeles 250, Julia Johnson of Neah Bay 252, Jim Stoffer of Port Williams 258, Denise Mackenstadt of Prairie South 260, Linda Conlow Middleton of Quileute 262, Douglas W. Taylor of Sequim 402, Bill Biery of Sequim 405, Eileen Cummings of Sequim 406.

Clallam County Republicans: David Swan of Port Angeles 104, Aiden I.R. Hamilton of Port Angeles 105, Coya Erickson of Port Angeles 112, Alan Lynn of Belleview 205, John West of Black Diamond 208, Brett G. Bies of Bluffs 210, Tyson Hester of Carlsborg 214, Deborah Ann Fuson of Clark 216, Eric Fehrmann of Cline 217, Beth Glick of Dungeness East 222, Matthew Roberson of Dry Creek 224, Terry Golden of Elwha 230, Christine Charters of Happy Valley 237, Jodi Dotson of Joyce 241, Frederick Millar of Lost Mountain 245, Glen Parker of MacLeay 247, Pepai Whipple of Olympic 254, Gayle Baker of Prairie North 259, Jayna C. Lehmer of Prairie South 260, Sarah Kincaid of Sequim 403.