Sports roundup: Golfers earn spots at state

Sequim’s Clay Abrams (10) readies to make a tag on a Bremerton baserunner on May 5 in Sequim. The Wolves won their opening game of the district tournament on May 11.

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Competing for Sequim at the Olympic League meet last weekend in Poulsbo were, from left, Sydney Thomas-Harris, Calleigh Thompson, Abby Brown and Sasha Yada (doubles) and Tiffany Lam. Both Lam (second place) and Thompson (sixth) advance to the West Central District tournament May 15-16 in Bremerton.

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Clare Turella won the girls high jump at the Class 2A Olympic League Subdistrict Championship on May 9 with a leap of 5 feet. Teammate Reid Randall also won the 400-meter sprint with a new best time of 49.32. They and a handful of other Sequim athletes will compete at the district meet set for May 19-20 at Bremerton High School.

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Sequim golfer Adrian Aragon, pictured earlier this season, earned a spot at the Class 2A boys state championship in Tumwater on May 19-20.

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Sequim girls team golfers Kaiya Robinson, Kendra Dodson and Raimey Brewer all qualified at the Olympic League tournament for the state 2A tournament to be held at Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis on May 19-20. This trio, along with teammates Gabriella Hood and senior Rachel McDougall, also helped lead the Sequim girls team to the Olympic League championship. Hood and McDougall were set to compete on May 12 at The Cedars at Dungeness district tournament to earn a spot at state.

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Sequim Wolves’ athletes and teams continue to compete in the postseason this week and next with state meets and tournaments set for later this month.

Sequim golfers state-bound

Raimey Brewer and Kaiya Robinson led Sequim to a girls league championship by 30 strokes at the Olympic League Girls Golf Championship on May 4 at Kitsap Golf & Country Club.

The Wolves posted 384 strokes to second-place Bainbridge’s 414.

Brewer turned in a round of 90 in the girls’ championship to tie for second with North Mason’s Mari Morris and advance directly to the Class 2A state tournament at Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis.

Brewer posted three pars on the front nine and birdied the short par-4 12th hole on her round.

Robinson earned a state spot after the sophomore shot a round with six par holes on her way to a 93.

Senior Kendra Dodson also will head to state for Sequim after tying for seventh with a round of 98.

Sequim sophomore Ella Hood (103) and senior Rachel McDougall had another chance to qualify for state if they earned a top-five finish at the district tournament on May 12 at The Cedars at Dungeness.

Sequim senior Adrian Aragon reserved a spot at the Class 2A boys state golf championship after earning a top five finish on May 4. He shot a round of 6-over-par 78 to finish tied for fifth.

Sequim sophomore Talon Stover posted a 90 to tie for 20th and was set to compete at districts.

Matthew Lake (92), tied for 22nd, Levi Breithaupt tied for 25th shooting a 94. Collin Sanders placed 27th (96), Paddy Brooks 41st (107), and Trent Allen 47th (115).

The top seven boys finishes at the district tournament will advance to the Class 2A boys state championship in Tumwater on May 19-20.

Two advance for girls tennis

Sequim’s Tiffany Lam qualified for the West Central District girls tennis tournament, finishing second at the Olympic League meet in Poulsbo May 7-8.

Lam made it to the singles championship match, losing to Annabelle Waldman of Olympic 6-2, 6-0. In the semifinals, she beat Lucy Cao of Bremerton in a hard-fought match 7-6, 7-6, 6-2. Also qualifying for district is Sequim’s Calleigh Thompson, who finished sixth.

Sequim’s Sydney Thomas-Harris also competed for the Wolves, and Abby Brown and Sasha Yada as a doubles team.

The district tournament is set for May 15-16 at the Kitsap Tennis and Athletic Center in Bremerton.

Randall, Turella take over in track and field

Sequim’s Reid Randall won the 400-meter sprint with a new best time of 49.32 on May 7 in Belfair at the Class 2A Olympic League Subdistrict Championships. Randall also set a personal best in the 800 meters (1:52.92) to place second.

Clare Turella, a two-time 2A girls state champion, picked up a first-place finish in the high jump with a leap of 5-0.

The top five finishers in each event move on to the district meet with other finishes being picked on a wild card basis. The district meet is set for May 19-20 at Bremerton High School where the top four finishers move on to state.

Sequim’s Abraham Herrera will throw the discus at the district meet after placing third with a throw of 120-6. He also threw the shot put 38-5 to place sixth.

The 4×400 relay team of Adrian Osborne, Westley French, Gavin Tupper and Randall won third with a time of 3:28.11.

In the high jump, Coletyn Hull placed fifth (5-6) and Ry Demello sixth (5-6) setting personal bests at the league meet. Timok Zhdan also placed sixth in the 100 meter hurdles to set a PR (45.86).

The girl 4X200 team of Birdie Pyeatt, Kylie Peters, Kalea Keate and Harper Campbell placed third (1:50.43), and Keate also came in fourth with an 8 foot jump in the pole vault.

Both Madelyn Bower, fifth in the shot put (29-1), and Emily Bair, fifth in the 3200 meters (12:02.73) set personal bests.

Baseball wins district opener

Sequim, the No. 9 seed in the 12-team Class 2A West Central District 3 tournament, won its loser-out game on Monday night 4-3 over Franklin Pierce.

Zeke Schmadeke had three hits and an RBI and pitched five innings and recorded eight strikeouts, while Devyn Dearinger closed the game with two shutout innings and three strikeouts. The Cardinals only had one hit in the game

The Wolves were set to play No. 1 seed Bainbridge on Tuesday after the Gazette’s press deadline.

Sequim lost its two previous games to the Spartans 11-1 and 14-2. If they win, they’ll play May 16, and May 15 if they lose.

For the Wolves’ regular season finale on May 6, Sequim came out on top in a back-and-forth game against Bremerton, rallying back from a 6-4 deficit and holding off the Knights late in a 9-8 triumph at Legion Field.

The win put the Wolves in a three-way tie with Bremerton and North Mason for fifth in the Olympic League.

The Wolves broke an 8-8 tie in the top of the sixth inning when Hunter Tennell doubled to left field with one out and after a Lincoln Bear pop out came home on Dearinger’s RBI single to left for a 9-8 lead.

Fastpitch awaits district placement

The Sequim softball team (4-10, 5-11) was awaiting district tournament seeding on Monday to play a loser-out game on May 15 in Lacey.

They had a heartbreaking end to their regular season on May 8 fighting Olympic hard to 11 innings, but falling in the bottom of the 11th, 11-10. The Wolves got down 4-0 early, but rallied with a four-run sixth inning. Mattie Messenger had the big blow with a three-run double. McKenna Cox added an RBI double to score Messenger.

The game went to extra innings. Sequim took a 9-5 lead in the 10th inning, but the Trojans were able to score four in the bottom of the 10th to tie it. Rilynn Whitehead had an RBI single in the 11th inning to give Sequim a 10-9 lead, but Olympic hit a pair of doubles in the bottom of the 11th to win it.

Messenger finished 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ava Ritter was 2-for-6 with a double and a run scored, while Kiley Winter was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Cox finished 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.

Washington ousts Wolves in soccer

Sequim lost to Washington 3-1 on Saturday, May 9 at Franklin Pierce High School in the loser-out opening round of the District 3 2A Boys Soccer Tournament.

Bjorn Henrikson scored early in the match to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead but Washington bounced back with three straight goals to take the match. Sequim’s season ends with a 7-8 record.

To end their regular season on May 5, the Wolves won 3-0 over North Kitsap in Poulsbo with three first-half goals.

“Great last regular season game for the boys, we made some formation adjustments from the last time we played NK and the boys adapted really well,” coach Ian McCallum said.

“We got off to a great start with Josh Alcaraz scoring off a direct free kick.”

Alcaraz took a pass from Matias Divinsky and played what McCallum called a “fantastic through ball” for Colten Anderson to run in on goal and place in the far corner for a 2-0 lead midway through the half.

McCallum said the Wolves’ bench was the key factor in the game with Max Stanford, Memo Salgado, Sebastian Buhrer and Aaiden Galvin creating opportunities for Sequim.

“Following a combination between Sebastian Buhrer and Memo Salgado, with Buhrer smashing in a shot from the edge of the box to put the Wolves up 3-0 at the half,” McCallum said.

North Kitsap continued to push forward in attack to even up the score, but McCallum said Sequim’s strong back line of Finn Braaten, Matias Divinsky, Ayden Peters, Jaedyn Halladay and goalkeeper Kaiden Tosland would keep the Vikings offense frustrated.

North Kitsap started the second half with a high-energy offense but the midfield of Colton Wagner, Dylan Anderson and Bjorn Henrikson would keep these chances at distance without forcing goalkeeper Tosland into any saves.

As the game continued, Nico Musso, Alejandro Musso, Coby Rocha, Wes Shroeder, Coal Seamands and Tristan Weston-Webb would contribute quality minutes from the bench to close out the shutout.