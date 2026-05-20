Habitat Happenings: Why nonprofits host special events

Special events hosted by nonprofits are a way to engage the community and draw more people into supporting its mission.

Nonprofits play a vital role in strengthening the fabric of our communities. They fill gaps, lift up families, and create opportunities where none existed before. But behind every mission-driven organization is a simple truth: meaningful impact requires both resources and relationships. That is why nonprofits host special events, not just to raise funds but to build connections, spark awareness, and invite new people into the work.

For Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County, these events are more than dates on a calendar. They are moments where the community comes together to support safe, stable, affordable housing for local families. Each event blends purpose with celebration, turning everyday generosity into long-term change.

One of Habitat Clallam’s cornerstone gatherings is the annual World Habitat Day Breakfast, a morning dedicated to understanding the housing needs in our region and rallying support for solutions. This year’s breakfast will be held Monday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Sequim Community Church. In just 90 minutes, neighbors, partners, and supporters come together to learn, connect, and invest in the future of affordable homeownership. It is one of Habitat’s most important fundraising events, and it also brings new friends into the mission.

Creativity also plays a role in building homes. Habitat’s beloved Create for CHAIR-ity event invites local artists and community members to transform a simple chair into a one-of-a-kind piece of art. Participants receive a free chair from Habitat Clallam Port Angeles Store and turn it into something extraordinary, something that helps raise funds for families working toward safe, affordable housing.

There will also be a Silent Auction on Friday, July 10 at the Cedars at Dungeness Patio from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. where the finished chairs will be auctioned. Guests can enjoy a no-host bar, view many beautifully crafted chairs, and meet the artists. Each decorated chair becomes a symbol of what is possible when imagination meets purpose. It is fundraising, yes, but it is also friend raising, a joyful way to welcome new people into Habitat’s mission through art, expression, and community pride.

And then there is the celebration that brings together wine lovers, supporters, and first time guests alike: the 9th Annual Wine Festival at The Cedars, presented by Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County and The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course. On Saturday, July 11, from noon to 4 p.m., guests will enjoy fine wines, hors d’oeuvres, live music, raffle baskets, and a souvenir wine glass.

Tickets are $85, which includes six tasting tokens and the chance to sip for a purpose.

It is one of Habitat’s most anticipated events of the year, an afternoon where good wine meets good work, and every toast supports local families building strength and stability.

For more information about all of our events go to habitatclallam.org.

Nonprofits host events like these because they bring people together, people who may not yet know the mission, people who want to help but are not sure how, people who simply show up for a fun experience and leave feeling connected to something bigger.

Events turn strangers into supporters, supporters into advocates, and advocates into partners in lasting change.

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Jessica Dietzman is Communications and Administrative Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County.