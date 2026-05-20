OTA presents ‘Urinetown the Musical’ May 22-June 14

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Actors with “Urinetown the Musical” rehearse the song “Mr. Cladwell.” They include, from front left, Charlie Medlong (as McQueen), Nikki Forrest (Dr. Billeaux), Rebecca Maberry (Ms. Millennium), Fey Beeson (Secretary), Joodie Klinke (Senator Fipp), and, top left, Sunshine Peterson (Hope), and Ron Graham (Caldwell B. Cladwell).

Photo courtesy Mark Klinke/ The full company of Olympic Theatre Arts’ production of “Urinetown the Musical” practices the titular song “Urinetown” during a dress rehearsal.

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Hayden Pomeroy and Sunshine Peterson, as Bobby and Hope, embrace during a musical number in “Urinetown the Musical.”

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Summer Peterson as Hope Cladwell, in center, is met by the poor of Urinetown.

Ms. Pennywise (Angela Poynter), on left, manages the line for Public Amenity No. 9 in Olympic Theatre Arts’ production of “Urinetown the Musical.” Actors next to Poynter, from left, include Hayden Pomeroy as Bobby Strong, Joel Swenning as Old Man Strong, Marni Whitehead as Josephine Strong, August Maberry as Tiny Tom, Claire Wegner as Robby the Stockfish, Matt Forrest as Hot Blades Harry, Gretel Maberry as Billy Boy Bill, Susan Cates as Becky Two Shoes, Shoshanna Feist as Soupy Sue, and Diane Smith as Little Sally.

In Sequim where water is wealth and sometimes an elephant in the room, Olympic Theatre Arts takes a satirical look at the serious subject with “Urinetown the Musical.”

Director Marissa Meek said some of her favorite plays are funny takes on serious things.

“The frailties of humanity and our poor choices are always in season,” she said.

In Urinetown, there’s been a drought for 20 years, leading to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. Residents must use public amenities, regulated by Urine Good Company (UGC) under CEO Caldwell B. Cladwell (Ron Graham). However, hero Bobby Strong (Hayden Pomeroy) plans a revolt.

The musical features a score by Mark Hollmann and lyrics by Greg Kotis and Hollmann with music direction by Morgan Bartholick and choreography by Jen Saul.

Shows take place at OTA, 414 N. Sequim Ave., over four weekends starting at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 22-23, 29-30, June 5-6, and June 12-13; and 2 p.m. Sunday May 24, 31, June 7 and 14. Cost is $15-$25 with tickets online at olympictheatrearts.org or by calling the box office 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

A special fundraiser for OTA with food, drinks, games, silent auction and a show is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Tickets are $100.

Deeper meaning

With the musical’s unique title, Meek hopes people are more curious than put off.

“It’s hilarious and fun, and the songs are upbeat, and there’s a love story (because) it’s a musical,” she said.

Bartholick said he pushed for the show because of Sequim’s connection to water and how it’s often talked about related to development and infrastructure.

“I think this looks at it in a comedic way, but also makes you think a little bit about what this could feel like,” he said.

While “Urinetown” is absurdist and not an inevitability, Bartholick said there are some warnings within it, such as the relationships between corporations and politicians.

Diane Smith, who started acting at OTA in 2024 after many years acting in her youth, plays Little Sally, a co-narrator who runs with the “lower class” in the show, said she wasn’t familiar with the show but its name led her to look it up and listen online.

After listening through the soundtrack, Smith said, “I totally understand why they’re doing that now. It’s a wonderful show.”

She encourages those on the fence to look past the name because “it’s a good guy versus bad guy kind of story.”

“I love those kinds of stories, and it’s got that romantic couple that is always in a good musical … and the music is so energetic and inspiring,” she said.

Graham, a seasoned OTA performer/director, said he’s come to love the musical’s title mostly because they make fun of it throughout the show, but he also enjoys how the show tackles a serious subject matter.

Graham said he finds similarities with “The Elephant Man,” which he once directed, and found people may have thought of it as more dark at the time due to its movie adaptation. He said the titular character Joseph Merrick was kind and considerate, and “more human in his deformity than most humans are without deformity and so finding that nugget of the humor, and the juxtaposition of that, was delightful in that show, and ‘Urinetown’ is much the same way.”

“Yes, it talks about a subject that a lot of people don’t want to talk about, but it does so in an interesting and humorous way,” he said.

Musical nods

While there may be a lot of satire throughout, at its core “Urinetown” is a musical.

Bartholick said even casual musical fans should pick up on the references to other shows.

“I think it’s something that especially those who are musical aficionados, they’ll really get,” he said.

“I think even for those who aren’t as versed in musical theater there’s enough that it alludes to that even if you only have ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Chicago,’ and ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ as peripherals, you’ll be like, ‘oh, I get what that’s from.’”

Saul, who choreographed last year’s “Nunsense,” said she loves how many musicals are referenced throughout “Urinetown.”

“There are so many things that I was able to pull from … that are kind of iconic and hopefully very recognizable,” she said.

For the show, she was also able to provide input about set design to incorporate the dancing.

“It’s really the first time I’ve gotten to work so closely, and from the beginning be able to suggest (design elements),” she said.

“I was able to give a lot of input, and really dream big and they’ve really delivered.”

“Urinetown” also features a wide range of actors and abilities, which Saul and Bartholick said they’ve worked to accommodate.

“It’s a puzzle but they’re also eager and like troopers and want to do well, but I also want to keep everyone safe and comfortable,” she said.

For some actors, this is their first musical, Bartholick said.

“I think that’s a testament to one of the things that I love about community theater, that especially as we get older, we have a number of adults who are trying something new for the first time … (and) I think that’s something that theater and specifically community theater is really great for as adults that we’re trying something new that we haven’t done before,” he said.

Bartholick said his favorite part of the rehearsal process has been seeing the cast members, especially those newer to musicals, grow and get comfortable in the world of a musical and working on music.

For more about OTA’s upcoming shows, visit olympictheatrearts.org.