Registration opens for River Center’s ‘Dine on the Dungeness: An Enchanted Woodland Gala Fundraiser’

Photo courtesy Dungeness River Nature Center/ “Dine on the Dungeness: An Enchanted Woodland Gala Fundraiser,” an annual event that supports the Dungeness River Nature Center, will take place Friday, July 24.

Registration is now open for “Dine on the Dungeness: An Enchanted Woodland Gala Fundraiser,” taking place on Friday, July 24 at Railroad Bridge Park.

“Dine on the Dungeness” has been a long-standing community tradition and annual fundraiser for the Dungeness River Nature Center, supporting its education programs and mission. This year, the event returns with a new twist as an enchanted woodland gala featuring elegant dining, live music, entertainment, professional event photography by local photographer Keith Ross of Keith’s Frame of Mind, a live fundraising auction, and raise the paddle, all set on the scenic Riverside Plaza at Railroad Bridge Park.

Guests will enjoy a plated dinner catered by 48 Degrees North Waterfront Restaurant & Bar, featuring a choice of entrée selections including grilled king salmon, garlic-achiote pork loin, or a vegan byaldi stuffed portobello, along with seasonal accompaniments, dessert, and beverages.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person or $750 for a table of six. With limited seating available, interested attendees are encouraged to reserve their seat or table as soon as possible.

Visit dungenessrivercenter.org/events/ to register and learn more.

For registration assistance and questions, call Karen at 360-681-5637 or email Karen@DungenessRiverCenter.org.

The Dungeness River Nature Center is located at 1943 W. Hendrickson Road in Sequim.