Sports roundup: Aragon ties for fifth in state boys golf meet

Calleigh Thompson, a Sequim senior, placed sixth in the 2A State Girls Tennis Singles Tournament in Seattle. She medaled for the first time after making the state tournament as a sophomore.

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Sequim’s girls golf team placed 12th at the 2A state meet in Chehalis last week, including players, second from left, Kendra Dodson tied for 30th, Kaiya Robinson, Raimey Brewer, 36th, and Ella Hood. They’re joined by assistant coach Justin Ewing, left, and head coach Tim Lusk, right.

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Sequim’s Adrian Aragon, pictured in April at The Cedars at Dungeness, tied for fifth at the 2A state golf championship in Tumwater last week. His placement was a Sequim boy golfer’s best finish since 2022.

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Three Sequim seniors made the second days of the boys and girls 2A golf tournaments last week with one golfer recording the Wolves’ best finish in recent years.

At the Tumwater Valley Golf Club, Sequim’s Adrian Aragon tied with Columbia River’s Lucas Zygar for fifth place at the 2A Boys State Golf Tournament.

His placement was a Sequim boy golfer’s best finish since Ben Sweet placed second at the tournament in 2022.

Aragon, who tied for 36th last year as a junior, shot a 147 with a 73 on May 19 and a 74 on May 20. Zygar shot 69 on the second day to tie with Aragon.

Early on, Aragon pulled close to leader Burlington-Edison senior Wyatt Brownell who finished at -10 (134) for the tournament and collected his third straight Class 2A state championship

Sequim sophomore Talon Stover qualified for state at the district meet on May 12 at The Cedars at Dungeness, and he shot an 86 at state to tie with five other golfers. Port Angeles’ Sky Gelder, a junior, and Cale Wentz, a senior, both shot an 85.

Wolves Kendra Dodson and Raimey Brewer both made the second day of the 2A Girls State Golf Tournament at the Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis.

Dodson tied for 30th with five other girls shooting a 194 (97, 97) on May 19-20. Brewer shot a 197 (98, 99) to place 36th. She also made state as a junior and sophomore and made the second day for the first time this year.

Sequim sophomores Kaiya Robinson shot 106 and Ella Hood 116. Hood qualified for state on May 12 in Sequim. As a team, the girls team placed 12th with 13.5 points.

Melia Cerenzia of West Valley (Spokane) won the girls title shooting 145 (73, 72) to win by six strokes.

Tennis: Thompson earns sixth in Seattle

Calleigh Thompson, a Sequim senior, earned a sixth place medal in the singles WIAA 2A Girls Tennis Singles Tournament last weekend at Seattle’s Nordstrom Tennis Center.

She said to finish high school with a medal felt really good.

“I’ve worked so hard these last four years and will miss my high school season a lot, but I am leaving on a high note,” Thompson said.

This was her first medal at the girls state tennis meet after playing there as a sophomore.

Thompson played most of this season as the Wolves’ No. 2 singles player and opened state with a win over Noelle Hayes of West Valley (Spokane) in two sets (6-0, 6-1) on Friday, May 22. She followed that with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Rylie Carter of Toppenish to move onto day two of the tournament.

On Saturday, she lost 6-1, 6-0 to eventual state champion Halley Brooks of Lynden. For the third place match, Elizabeth Mittge of WF West won 6-3, 7-5 with Thompson earning the sixth place medal.

Thompson said her goal for her second time at state was to place and be happy with how she played.

“I exceeded my expectations, and gave my last game my all,” she said.

Thompson said her most memorable matches came at the district meet a week prior against Lucy Cao of Bremerton and fellow Wolves player Tiffany Lam.

“Both matches went to three sets, and they were tough competitors,” she said.

Thompson said she believes good things come to those who wait, and encourages others to be patient.

“God made everything happen for me this year, and I couldn’t have done it alone,” she said. “I’m just so grateful.”

This fall, she’ll attend Gonzaga University and said she’d love to join a club tennis team.

The girls team was lead by head coach Andrea Dietzman, and assistant coach Bridget Shingleton with Jessica Dietzman, a Sequim grad and state tennis doubles winner, volunteering to help the girls learn skills and strategies.

“It’s exciting to grow the sport of tennis in our community and see students making it to districts and state,” Andrea Dietzman said.

Track team to send squad to state

A handful of Wolves will represent Sequim at the 2A Boys and Girls Track and Field Championships starting May 28 at Mount Tahoma High School.

Sequim junior Reid Randall earned a place at state by winning the 400 meters in 50.17 and taking second in the 800 meters (1:56.08) at the West Central District Championships on May 20 and 22 in Bremerton.

He’ll also run at state with the 4×400 meter relay team of Adrian Osborne, Westley French and Gavin Tupper after they placed fifth (3:27.42). Randall is the lone boy to return to state after finishing 10th in the 400 meters last year (50.51).

Junior Clare Turella, a two-time state high jump champ, also qualified for state with a 5 foot jump and a second place finish at the district meet. She leapt last year to a personal best 5-4.

The boys relay team will run in preliminaries at 7:40 p.m. Thursay, May 28. Randall will run the 800 meters preliminaries at 11:30 a.m. and the 400 meters preliminaries at 2:45 p.m. Friday, May 29. Turella will beginning jumping at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Find more tournament information here.

Other Sequim competitors at districts included Kalea Keate placing fifth in the pole vault with an eight foot jump.

In the 400 meters, Osborne placed sixth (51.90), and Jonathan Tipton was 15th (54.96)

Osborne also placed ninth in the 200 meters (23.22) and French was 13th (23.86).

In the 4×200 girls meter relay, Birdie Pyeatt, Harper Campbell, Keate, and Kylie Peters placed sixth (1:51.19). They also placed eighth in the 4×100 (52.09).

Peters ran a personal best in the 200 meters (27.47) to place 13th.

Freshman Madelyn Bower threw a personal best 29-4.25 in the shot put to place eighth.

In the 3200 meters boys race, Kaleb Mishko, a freshman, placed seventh and set a PR (10:32.33), and fellow freshman Emily Bair placed ninth (13:35.40) in the girls event.

Timok Zhdan, a senior, set a PR in the 110 meter hurdles (17.74) to place 11th.

Another senior, Abraham Herrera, placed 10th in discus with a 114-foot throw, and 15th (36-1.25) in the shot put.

The 4×100 boys relay team of Silas Hagar, Titan McDonald, Coletyn Hull, and Ry Demello placed 11th (46.55).

In the high jump, Demello tied for 10th with a 5-6 jump, and Hull tied for 14th at 5-2. Hull also jumped 17-7.5 in the long jump for 15th place, and Demello jumped a personal best 39 feet to finish 11th in the triple jump.

Senior Violet Ollerman also finished 12th with a 4-2 jump in the girls high jump.