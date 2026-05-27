COMMUNITY NEWS — May 27, 2026

Volunteer Hospice orientation

Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County (VHOCC) is hosting in-person volunteer orientations for those interested in learning more about or volunteering with the organization. The first session is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at a location in Sequim to be disclosed at the time of registration.

A second orientation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m. in the VHOCC conference room, 829 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

Registration is required for both sessions by calling 360-452-1511 or emailing reception@vhocc.org.

Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as front desk receptionist, in the organization’s lending closet or delivering medical equipment to patients’ homes. They can also serve at the bedside of hospice patients or offer grief support and spiritual care or handle various tasks in the office or at fundraising events. VHOCC is a nonprofit serving Clallam County from Joyce to Diamond Point, and all its services are free. It provides end-of-life nursing care, loans medical equipment and supplies and offers education programs, grief support groups, one-on-one bereavement services and practical workshops on life after loss.

To learn more about the nonprofit, call the number above or visit volunteerhospice.org. VHOCC is also on Facebook.

Changes for PAFOL bookstore

For June only, the monthly Port Angeles Friends of the Library (PAFOL) Bag of Books sale will be from Monday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 3 instead of the usual third-Thursday through Saturday.

From June forward, Bag of Books sales will be held in the Carver Room of the Port Angeles Branch of NOLS. Customers can buy a new PAFOL book bag for $8 and fill it for free, bring their own previously purchased PAFOL book bag and fill it for $3, or fill a PAFOL provided bag for $5. The Carver Room will be staffed with volunteers to facilitate sales.

Books sold by PAFOL will remain in the lobby even when the bookstore is closed. All lobby books will be priced at $1 and after-hours sales will be on the honor system with a cash box permanently installed in the lobby. This change is due to the Port Angeles branch lobby’s reconfiguration to meet ADA requirements. The goal is to make the library entry more inviting and accessible for library users.

Also starting in June will be the addition of Venmo to pay for purchases. Venmo can be used at the cash box as well as in the store.

Proceeds from bookstore sales support special projects and programs hosted by NOLS.

More information on PAFOL can be found at friendsofthelibrarypa.org/.