Furry friends, fiber arts found at Shepherds’ Festival
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 27, 2026
The annual Shepherds’ Festival brought a herd of people to the Sequim Prairie Grange on Memorial Day.
Inside and out, visitors to the free event could pet farm animals at a petting zoo, watch sheep shearing and herding demonstrations, including ducks, see fiber arts demonstrations from the North Olympic Shuttle & Spindle Guild, and interact with many arts and crafts vendors.
The event was sponsored by the North Olympic Shuttle & Spindle Guild, Wild and Woolly, and The Olympic Fiber Growers.