Furry friends, fiber arts found at Shepherds’ Festival

Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Elizabeth Resager of Bainbridge Island shears a sheep during a demonstration at the Shepherds’ Festival.

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Susan Kroll and Jennifer Pelikan with North Olympic Shuttle & Spindle Guild demonstrate spinning during the annual Shepherds’ Festival on Monday, May 25.

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Bennet Gray, 10, Bodie Volker, 3, and Bryant Volker, 5, pet sheep at the farm animal petting zoo during the Shepherds’ Festival on May 25 outside the Sequim Prairie Grange. They attended with their mom Theresa Volker for the first time.

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The annual Shepherds’ Festival brought a herd of people to the Sequim Prairie Grange on Memorial Day.

Inside and out, visitors to the free event could pet farm animals at a petting zoo, watch sheep shearing and herding demonstrations, including ducks, see fiber arts demonstrations from the North Olympic Shuttle & Spindle Guild, and interact with many arts and crafts vendors.

The event was sponsored by the North Olympic Shuttle & Spindle Guild, Wild and Woolly, and The Olympic Fiber Growers.