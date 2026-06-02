Record show set for another spin in Sequim

Sequim Gazette file photo by Matthew Nash/ Sequim Record Show, pictured in 2025, will once again be packed with albums for sale inside the Guy Cole Event Center on June 6.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Concert and album posters are some of the items Audrey Armstrong plans to sell at the Sequim Record Show.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Audrey Armstrong plans to bring some albums from The Beatles, Rolling Stones, David Bowie and much more spanning various genres to the Sequim Record Show.

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Sequim Record Show will feature some of the thousands of albums from the collection of Tony Armstrong of Port Angeles. His wife Audrey connected with show organizer Gary Butler to bring some albums to sell.

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The collection of Tony Armstrong started with about two boxes of records and grew to thousands of albums that he’d listen to daily in his man cave. Now his wife Audrey looks to sell the albums at the Sequim Record Show on June 6 and later online to help pay for his medical care.

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Collectors and music connoisseurs will convene for the fourth annual Sequim Record Show this weekend.

Organizer Gary Butler said there will be 30-plus vendors with vinyl albums, CDs, cassettes, and miscellaneous music memorabilia.

“It’s fun to look through collections,” Butler said. “I’m always blown away by what some people have.”

The show takes place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 6 in the Guy Cole Event Center, 144 N. Blake Ave., in Sequim’s Carrie Blake Community Park. Entry is free and a live DJ will be spinning records throughout the day.

Vendors include seasoned sellers as well as collectors looking to lighten their shelves.

One new vendor, Audrey Armstrong from Port Angeles, plans to begin selling her husband Tony’s extensive and eclectic vinyl collection. He’s been in a memory care facility since October.

Armstrong connected with Butler via email after seeing a flyer for the Sequim Record Show. She used to drop her husband off at other record shows and was looking for options to help sell Tony’s collection and help pay for his care.

The Armstrongs, who have been married 29 years, moved to the Olympic Peninsula six years ago from Silicon Valley where Tony was director of marketing for a tech firm. Audrey remains a part-time homeopath.

Tony’s collection started with about two boxes of LPs about 10 years ago, Armstrong said, which grew into a passion of thousands of albums.

Originally from Lancaster, England, Tony would travel to Asia and Europe and pick up a variety of albums. In retirement he’d spend every afternoon in his man cave and rock out for two or three hours a day, Armstrong said.

“That was his afternoon thing,” she said.

With help from Butler, Armstrong went through Tony’s collection and identified some potentially popular items for the record show, including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, box sets, and various genres such as punk, new wave, jazz, and reggae. She’ll also have cult movie soundtracks, club records, and boxes of $5 and $10 albums.

Armstrong said she plays classical guitar, flute, recorder and piano, and would rather play instruments than listen to an LP. Tony tried to learn piano many years ago and was adept at music theory, she said.

Armstrong said Tony would tell friends that if they knew his collection, they would understand him.

He cataloged his collection online at Discogs where after the show Armstrong plans to list the collection for sale.

Armstrong said her goal is to make room in the man cave for her daughter Emma’s artisan chocolate business BigFoot Bites Delights that runs at the Port Angeles Farmer’s Market.

She and her children don’t have an interest in keeping the physical albums, with Armstrong saying Tony has about 100 albums with him, including some from his favorite band Pizzicato 5 out of Japan. They also receive an album a month from a record club.

For more about the Sequim Record Show, visit instagram.com/sequim_record_show/.