A&E BRIEFS — June 3, 2026

Photo courtesy City of Sequim/ Artist Kari Hardin’s “The Bower,” a watercolor on paper, will be one of the works featured in “Narratives: Stories in Art” at Sequim Civic Center June 5-Aug. 20.

“A Black Tie Affair,” oil on panel, is among the artwork that will be displayed at Sequim Civic Center June 5-Aug. 20 as part of the exhibition “Narratives: Stories in Art.”

Museum art show

The art show “The Peninsula: Wilderness & Wonder” will be on display to the public in the Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery at Sequim Museum & Arts, 175 W. Cedar St., from June 5 through June 29, kicking off during First Friday Art Walk.

The exhibit brings together oil painters, watercolor artists, sculptors, photographers and more, each tasked with interpreting the beauty of the Olympic Peninsula.

The show is sponsored by the Olympic Peninsula Art Association, a community art organization that awards art scholarships to high school graduates in Clallam and Jefferson counties.

A special event will occur at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25 when members of Olympic Peninsula Authors will hold a poetry reading in the gallery, with poems inspired by the art on display. The public is invited to attend.

Writers Read event

The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St. in Sequim, will host Writers Read on Wednesday, June 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., featuring members of Olympic Peninsula Authors.

This month’s theme, “A Run-In with Wildlife,” invites stories inspired by unexpected encounters with nature — from wasps in the attic and close calls with moose to foxes who decide to move in. The public is invited to enjoy an afternoon of original readings, humor, and storytelling inspired by the wild side of life. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The Blue Whole Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit bluewholegallery.com or come to the gallery.