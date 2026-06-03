COMMUNITY NEWS — June 3, 2026

Great Decisions June meeting

June’s Great Decisions Sequim discussion will focus on the United States’ relationships with multilateral institutions in a changing world order. The discussion will be lead by Steve Downer.

Join the conversation on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. in the Adult Learning Center of Sequim Community Church, 950 N. Fifth Ave. New people are always welcome.

Great Decisions is an international affairs discussion program sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association. For more information, visit fpa.org/great_decisions.

Grange to hold Ice Cream Social

The Sequim Prairie Grange, located at 290 Macleay Road, will host its first Ice Cream Social of the summer on Sunday, June 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in partnership with the Clallam County Junior Livestock Auction.

For $7, guests can enjoy a banana split or sundae, with a portion of the proceeds supporting local youth in agriculture through CCJLA. A bake sale featuring homemade treats will also be available.

NOLS Pride event

The North Olympic Library System (NOLS) is celebrating Pride Month in June by offering family-friendly activities and providing free resources at other community events on the Peninsula.

June is also recognized as Rainbow Book Month, an initiative of the American Library Association that fosters community, understanding and access to LGBTQIA+ literature.

On Sunday, June 7, the NOLS Bookmobile will be at the SisterLand Farms Pride Picnic at B&B Lavender Farm, 5883 Old Olympic Highway in Sequim, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sign up for a free library card at this annual community potluck and barn party, check out books and movies, and grab LGBTQIA+ book lists. Take part in activities like the “Take a Recommendation, Leave a Recommendation” station and a Community Resource Hunt to learn about the many resources offered by NOLS and its community partners.

NOLS will also have a presence at Port Angeles Pride on the Pier on Sunday, June 14, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the city pier. Attendees can visit the NOLS table to learn about free library resources.

Library programs are supported by local Friends of the Library groups. For more information, visit NOLS.org/events, email Discover@nols.org or call 360-417-8500.