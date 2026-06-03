DIY drip systems is topic of Digging Deeper event set for June 6

“Simple Drip Irrigation” will be the topic of the Clallam County Master Gardeners’ next Digging Deeper presentation, set for Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

The purpose of the presentation is to demystify drip systems for the do-it-yourself homeowner. The workshop will begin with guidance on planning a simple system and then a demonstration on the assembly of major components and the selection of emitters.

The final half hour of the workshop will be dedicated to small group work with a Master Gardener, where participants can collaborate to set up a basic system.

There are numerous reasons why a simple drip system is an excellent water plan. Saving water is just one of them. Saving time, reducing disease, and growing happier plants are three more reasons that any gardener can appreciate.