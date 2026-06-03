Eight chosen as class of ’26 valedictorians

Sequim High School’s class of 2026’s valedictorians are, from left, Olivia Baros, Nico Musso, Laila Sundin, Julia Reandeau, Kendra Dodson, Kailah Blake, Emma Gilliam, and Shelby Haskins.

This year’s Sequim High School graduates were honored on May 27 at the annual Scholarship and Honor Awards Night in the SHS Auditorium.

As part of the event, the class of 2026’s valedictorians were named and given medals for their achievements.

They include Olivia Baros (Washington Station University, Vancouver), Nico Musso (University of Washington), Laila Sundin (University of Chicago), Julia Reandeau (University of Washington), Kendra Dodson (Chapman University), Kailah Blake (University of Washington), Emma Gilliam (Western Washington University), and Shelby Haskins (Peninsula College).

Most of the graduates will share speaking duties at the June 5 ceremony.

There are approximately 220 graduates in the class of 2026. Graduation will begin at 6 p.m. at the Sequim School District stadium on West Fir Street called stáʔčəŋ, a S’Klallam word pronounced “stah-chung” meaning “wolf.” Graduates will be on Myron Teterud’s Field, named after a late SHS fan.

For more information, call the school at 360-582-3600.

Look for a full scholarships list in an upcoming Sequim Gazette and special section.