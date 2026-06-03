Fit Tips: Rest and recovery as we age

Getting older often brings a frustrating realization: the body doesn’t “bounce back” quite like it used to. While staying active is one of the most effective ways to combat age-related conditions like sarcopenia (muscle loss) and maintain independence, the time spent away from exercise becomes just as critical as the workout itself. For older adults, rest and recovery are not signs of slowing down; they are essential biological windows during which strength is built, and injuries are prevented.

One of the biggest shifts I have had to make as I have gotten older is my mindset. The mindset that drove my performance in my 20s and 30s, which is still with me in my late 60’s (push harder, power through), can backfire later. Throw ego out the window before you injure yourself!

Listening to your body is a powerful tool for the long game. That may mean different things to people. If your energy levels have changed, instead of jumping right out of bed and exercising, swap your morning session for an evening session. Instead of a long run or pickleball session, go for a walk — or take a day off.

Moments that forced me to rest

Two years ago, I developed pickleball elbow in both arms! My worst moment was during a major pickleball tournament. I played mixed doubles, doubles, and singles. I tried to suck the pain up like I normally do. A massage, painkillers, ointments, and wearing elbow sleeves did not alleviate my pain.

After every point, I wanted to cry because I was in so much pain. I couldn’t quit because I had to finish my final singles match for the gold medal. I finished with a gold, but my elbows were a mess. My body literally forced me to rest.

I decided I wouldn’t play pickleball for a month. At first, it was frustrating. I felt restless, anxious, and stuck watching others do the training I wished I could do. Yes, I still did workouts with my lower body, but it didn’t feel the same. The hardest part wasn’t just the physical setback — it was the mental.

I was used to playing every day for hours. After my self-imposed hiatus from the courts and undertaking my own physical therapy, I returned to the courts and played left-handed, as my right elbow hurt the most. The injury was tough, but the rest enabled me to come back hungrier, smarter about playing, and more balanced in my approach to pickleball training.

You don’t need an injury to learn this lesson. Unlike me, don’t wait until your body (or mind) forces you to stop. You need to ask yourself, where am I now physically and mentally? What’s working and what isn’t?

You need to change your mindset. Change it from push harder to I’m going to need to change the way I train and work out. Most importantly, you need to be OK with that.

Many people, including myself, often see rest as something you deserve only after you’ve proven yourself. Rest isn’t a reward or something you earn after attaining a goal that gets delayed or ignored. Training without rest doesn’t make you stronger; it just breaks your body down until it’s too late.

I equate this with people who say they are going to finally take the trip of a lifetime or build their dream home when they reach a milestone. Some people never take that trip because they got cancer, or heaven forbid, they died. My question is, if not now, when?

Don’t think of rest and recovery as passive! Recovery enables muscles to repair, glycogen to replenish, and growth to occur. Skipping rest leads to over training and injury. Rest allows your mind and body to pause, so you train and play because you love it, not because you feel you must. Without rest, you get burned out.

Rest and recovery need to be built into your training plan. Rest isn’t just for professionals. If you want to perform at your best, rest can’t be something you fit in only when there’s extra time. Schedule rest like a doctor’s appointment. Put it on your calendar. Remember, rest isn’t just a waste of time. Even animals like Cheetahs, the fastest land animal, exert immense energy in 15–20 second bursts and must rest for roughly 30 minutes after to recover from overheating, spending 16-18 hours daily sleeping.

Rest can also be active. Go for a leisurely walk in the woods, or try a stretching or mobility class. Schedule a massage. Take Tai Chi or Qi Gong, which are both forms of active meditation.

As someone who wears my athletic identity like a badge, I could either let this injury break me, or I could come back stronger. Instead of asking why me, I asked what I need to do now. I focused on what I could control. It doesn’t even have to be an injury. It could be burnout, disappointing results, or even a slump. The bottom line is coming back stronger physically, mentally, and emotionally.

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The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended for health, medical, or financial advice. Do not use this information to diagnose or treat any health condition. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions you may have about medical conditions or health objectives.