Off the Shelf: Plant a seed, read!

All ages, from babies to adults, can take part in free, fun events this summer with the North Olympic Library System (NOLS). The Summer Reading Program runs from June 12 to Aug. 22 and includes dozens of activities and a reading challenge. Track each day you read to earn a limited edition T-shirt or tote bag and entries into the grand prize drawing. Visit NOLS.org/SRP or stop by the Sequim Branch Library to sign up today.

This year’s Summer Reading Program theme, “Plant a Seed, Read,” is a call to grow your knowledge, connect with your community and have fun along the way. The program kicks off with Alex Zerbe the Zaniac on Tuesday, June 16, at 6 p.m. at the Sequim Library. This hilarious event features juggling, dancing, singing, beatboxing, music and magic.

Whether you’re into games, science or art, the library has something for everyone. Families can choose from many options including weekly Discovery Club for grades K-5 to spark imagination, a writing workshop for tweens and teens with Young Adult author Sujin Witherspoon, and Nature Storytime for little ones. Adults can join local experts for sessions on salmon habitat restoration projects, conversations with Clallam County Master Gardeners, and using seaweeds for wellness.

Get inspired with the following book recommendations, each connected to a gardening topic from this year’s Summer Reading Program. (Summaries are adapted from the publishers.)

“The Manga Guide to Organic Vegetable Gardening: Detailed Tips for Growing 50 Types of Vegetables, Fruits and Herbs” by Hideki Yoda: Manga artist and passionate home gardener Hideki Yoda illustrates the joy and simplicity of creating a small home garden, from setting up rows and preparing soils to building trellises.

“Rewilding: Native Gardening for the Pacific Northwest and North Coast” by Peter Haggard with Jane Monroe: This book can guide you through transforming your yard or lawn into a resilient garden landscape filled with vibrant native plants and endemic wildlife.

“No-Waste Kitchen Gardening” by Katie Elzer-Peters: Stop tossing your carrot stumps, loose cilantro sprigs, lettuce and cabbage stalks, and apple cores in the trash. Read expert advice that gives you all the instruction and tricks you’ll need to grow and repropagate produce from food waste. You’ll be astonished at how much you can regrow.

“Worm Makes a Sandwich” by Brianne Farley: This funny and engaging picture book is the perfect introduction to the process of composting from start to finish, told from the perspective of one little worm who is very eager to help.

Select your summer reads in any format — print, digital or audiobook — and count each day you read during the challenge, whether it’s for 30 minutes or three hours. Stop by the library to browse the shelves or ask staff for assistance finding your next great read. You can also call the library at 360-683-1161 or email Discover@nols.org. The Sequim Branch Library is located at 630 N. Sequim Ave.

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Emily Sly is manager of the Sequim Branch Library.