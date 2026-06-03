OTA hosts musical fundraiser June 11

Olympic Theatre Arts’ production of “Urinetown the Musical” runs Friday-Sunday through June 14. A special fundraiser with food, drinks, a show and more is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11. For tickets, visit olympictheatrearts.org.

Olympic Theatre Art’s annual fundraiser with goodies and a special performance of “Urinetown the Musical” will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the theater, 414 N. Sequim Ave.

Before the show, there will be special drinks, lavish treats, games including live Bingo, and a silent auction with travel packages and specialty items donated by local artisans and businesses.

“Urinetown,” a satirical musical parodying corporate greed, social irresponsibility, and the musical theater genre, is directed by Marissa Meek with music direction by Morgan Bartholick and choreography by Jen Saul.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $100 each. Purchase tickets at olympictheatrearts.org or in person at the box office from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Call the office at 360-683-7326.

The fundraiser helps OTA upgrade its historic building, continue to provide productions, and secure its assets for the future. Organizers said the fundraiser will help them with a matching grant they’re applying for to help accomplish their goals.

“Urinetown the Musical” also continues its run for two more weekends at Olympic Theatre Arts.

Shows take place at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 5-6, and June 12-13; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7 and 14. Cost is $15-$25 with tickets online or at the box office.