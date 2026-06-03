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Responder Blotter — June 3, 2026

Published 3:30 am Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

May 24

9:35 a.m. — Commercial fire alarm, 100 block of River Road

2:34 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

3:37 p.m. — DUI, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

May 25

8:53 a.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Big Leaf Loop

9:15 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Gold Dust Lane

11:48 a.m. — Bank alarm, 300 block of North Sequim Ave.

5:03 p.m. — Animal abuse, intersection of North Fifth Ave./West Alder St.

5:38 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 block of Sampson Court

8:12 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Roupe Road

May 26

2:40 a.m. — Prowler, 1600 block of Chicken Coop Road

7:30 a.m. — Assault, 800 block of Heath Road

10:33 a.m. — Prowler, 800 block of East Washington St.

10:58 a.m. — Animal bite, 100 block of Jimmy Come Lately Road

4:15 p.m. — Violation of court order, 500 block of West Pine Court

5:19 p.m. — Assault, 100 block of Blue Ice Terrace

May 27

5:19 p.m. — Trespassing, 800 block of East Oak Tree Ridge

May 28

9:23 a.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of North Fifth Ave.

10:00 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Pierson Lane

11:03 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 900 block of East Washington St.

12:18 p.m. — Automobile theft, 500 block of West Pine Court

1:18 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 1300 block of Carlsborg Road

2:10 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of West Spruce St.

2:58 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Bell Creek Lane

10:34 p.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of East Washington St.

May 29

8:04 a.m. — Repossession, 700 block of East Washington St.

2:58 p.m. — Wheeled device ordinance violation, 1200 block of West Washington St.

4:15 p.m. — Theft, 900 block of West Washington St.

7:51 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Triopha Lane

May 30

12:45 a.m. — Drug violation, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

1:21 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of North Blake Ave.

5:08 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of U.S. Highway 101/ McDonnell Creek Road

5:22 p.m. — Burn complaint, 300 block of McDonnell Creek Road

7:28 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

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