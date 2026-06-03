Responder Blotter — June 3, 2026
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, June 3, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
May 24
9:35 a.m. — Commercial fire alarm, 100 block of River Road
2:34 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block of Carlsborg Road
3:37 p.m. — DUI, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
May 25
8:53 a.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Big Leaf Loop
9:15 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Gold Dust Lane
11:48 a.m. — Bank alarm, 300 block of North Sequim Ave.
5:03 p.m. — Animal abuse, intersection of North Fifth Ave./West Alder St.
5:38 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 block of Sampson Court
8:12 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Roupe Road
May 26
2:40 a.m. — Prowler, 1600 block of Chicken Coop Road
7:30 a.m. — Assault, 800 block of Heath Road
10:33 a.m. — Prowler, 800 block of East Washington St.
10:58 a.m. — Animal bite, 100 block of Jimmy Come Lately Road
4:15 p.m. — Violation of court order, 500 block of West Pine Court
5:19 p.m. — Assault, 100 block of Blue Ice Terrace
May 27
5:19 p.m. — Trespassing, 800 block of East Oak Tree Ridge
May 28
9:23 a.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of North Fifth Ave.
10:00 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Pierson Lane
11:03 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 900 block of East Washington St.
12:18 p.m. — Automobile theft, 500 block of West Pine Court
1:18 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 1300 block of Carlsborg Road
2:10 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of West Spruce St.
2:58 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Bell Creek Lane
10:34 p.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of East Washington St.
May 29
8:04 a.m. — Repossession, 700 block of East Washington St.
2:58 p.m. — Wheeled device ordinance violation, 1200 block of West Washington St.
4:15 p.m. — Theft, 900 block of West Washington St.
7:51 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Triopha Lane
May 30
12:45 a.m. — Drug violation, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
1:21 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of North Blake Ave.
5:08 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of U.S. Highway 101/ McDonnell Creek Road
5:22 p.m. — Burn complaint, 300 block of McDonnell Creek Road
7:28 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.