Responder Blotter — June 3, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

May 24

9:35 a.m. — Commercial fire alarm, 100 block of River Road

2:34 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

3:37 p.m. — DUI, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

May 25

8:53 a.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Big Leaf Loop

9:15 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Gold Dust Lane

11:48 a.m. — Bank alarm, 300 block of North Sequim Ave.

5:03 p.m. — Animal abuse, intersection of North Fifth Ave./West Alder St.

5:38 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 block of Sampson Court

8:12 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Roupe Road

May 26

2:40 a.m. — Prowler, 1600 block of Chicken Coop Road

7:30 a.m. — Assault, 800 block of Heath Road

10:33 a.m. — Prowler, 800 block of East Washington St.

10:58 a.m. — Animal bite, 100 block of Jimmy Come Lately Road

4:15 p.m. — Violation of court order, 500 block of West Pine Court

5:19 p.m. — Assault, 100 block of Blue Ice Terrace

May 27

5:19 p.m. — Trespassing, 800 block of East Oak Tree Ridge

May 28

9:23 a.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of North Fifth Ave.

10:00 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Pierson Lane

11:03 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 900 block of East Washington St.

12:18 p.m. — Automobile theft, 500 block of West Pine Court

1:18 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 1300 block of Carlsborg Road

2:10 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of West Spruce St.

2:58 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Bell Creek Lane

10:34 p.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of East Washington St.

May 29

8:04 a.m. — Repossession, 700 block of East Washington St.

2:58 p.m. — Wheeled device ordinance violation, 1200 block of West Washington St.

4:15 p.m. — Theft, 900 block of West Washington St.

7:51 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Triopha Lane

May 30

12:45 a.m. — Drug violation, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

1:21 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of North Blake Ave.

5:08 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of U.S. Highway 101/ McDonnell Creek Road

5:22 p.m. — Burn complaint, 300 block of McDonnell Creek Road

7:28 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.