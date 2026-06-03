Strait Spin: Bicycling 101 — why ride a bike?

For me, it has always been a favorite form of recreation and the only form of exercise I truly enjoy! Freedom of the road, fresh air, sunshine, and the ability to go places and distances that would take too long to walk. I can enjoy the scenery, wildlife, and the sound of the river and birds. It’s good for my cardiovascular health and easy on my 79-year-old joints. It’s a good part of my social life; I ride with both a bike club and the Sequim Wheelers.

For you, it could just be a cheaper way of getting around, or it might be recommended rehabilitation from an injury. If you need or want some exercise, you might as well find one you enjoy!

Who can ride (almost anybody)

Riding a bicycle is a low-impact activity, available to most people. It does require a sense of balance, some muscle control, and some core and leg strength. An awkward riding position could cause strain, which is why a proper fit is important.

Age is just a number, but your fitness, your vision, your hearing, and your ability to look ahead and react to changing situations must be considered. The next article will address age and other potentially limiting factors that may impact your choices.

How to ride (cycling etiquette and safety)

First, if you haven’t ridden in quite a while, start slowly. We are fortunate to have the beautiful Olympic Discovery Trail (ODT) running through Sequim, and that is an excellent place to start if you are nervous about riding on the roads.

Ride on the right side of the trail, just as you would on a road. It is a multi-modal trail, with horses, pedestrians, dog-walkers, birdwatchers, and tourists in addition to cyclists; it is not the place for speed. When approaching others from behind, be sure to alert them and be prepared to slow down as much as necessary to avoid a collision.

The bicyclist’s traditional call out is “on your left,” but pedestrians react unpredictably to this: some will move to your left, which is not what you want. Bells are also appreciated. Many trail users are hard of hearing or wearing headphones, so be prepared for them not to hear your first alert. Call out again, and slow down.

Horses require additional care, so as not to frighten them. The Peninsula Trails Coalition recommends calling out to their riders for permission to pass and/or stopping to let them go by. You don’t want to have a horse swerve into your path or throw its rider!

Learn to use the basic hand signals for turning, slowing, and stopping.

Where to ride (the trail, the roads, and hills)

Next consider where you will ride. There are hills but you can avoid most of them by sticking to the ODT and roads on the Sequim prairie. Mountain bikes generally have lower gears to make climbing easier. Road bikes generally have bigger gears for high speeds and address the climbing problem by making the bikes as light as possible.

I ride a road bike and enjoy climbing Sequim’s hills under my own power, but there are at least two hills too steep for me to climb with those gears. (An e-bike is in my future!)

What to ride

There are many options, but first, any bike must be in good working order: tires that hold air, brakes that work, gears that shift, and a reasonably clean chain. Also, and this is especially important as we age, it should be a good fit for your body: you want to be able to pedal comfortably without causing knee, neck, or back pain. A bike dealer can help with this; don’t compromise on a bike that is too big or too small or makes you ride in an uncomfortable position.

As to bike types, there are as many kinds of unpowered bicycles as there are e-bikes. Road bikes tend to weigh the least but give a rougher ride than gravel or mountain bikes, which have bigger tires. Gravel bikes are a popular middle ground, still good on the road, but also able to handle unpaved surfaces. Mountain bikes are aimed at hilly riding, but some people prefer them on the road and trail, too, for their more comfortable ride.

If you describe how and where you expect to ride, a bike dealer can help you choose appropriately. Be aware that e-bikes come in many flavors and tend to be heavier (important if you need to lift it onto a bike rack). Some of the newer e-bikes offer a sweet spot: they are lighter and can be lifted easily, they allow you to work as hard as you like, or they can do some of the work for you. Because they are new, they tend to cost more.

Think about where you will ride and what is important to you, then discuss that with your bike dealer or a knowledgeable friend.

Whether you ride for pleasure or fitness, cycling is fun, healthy, social and free! Look for future articles on cycling to answer your questions. See you on the trail!

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The Sequim Wheelers is a volunteer organization that uses a fleet of adaptive bikes to provide rides to those who cannot ride themselves. Rides are free. See sequimwheelers.com for details.