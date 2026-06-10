FAITH NEWS — June 10, 2026

If life wasn’t constantly changing and our path wasn’t continually swerving and falling out from under our feet, there would be less to fear.

Unfortunately, life isn’t like that. How do we go about keeping our equilibrium when all around us is confusion and unpredictability?

M.E. Bartholomew shares personal stories and some tools to stay grounded and calm in an unpredictable world when she speaks on the topic “Coming to Grips with Uncertainty” at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 14.

Well-known in the local Toastmaster community, Bartholomew loves giving humorous speeches and emceeing events.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.