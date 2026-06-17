Clallam County Sheriff’s Office Supports 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Washington

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is proud to once again participate in the 2026 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), an annual event that brings law enforcement officers and communities together in support of Special Olympics athletes throughout Washington State.

This year’s Torch Run will take place on Friday, June 26. Participants will carry the Flame of Hope from the west end of Port Angeles to the 7 Cedars parking lot, where runners, supporters, family members, and community partners will gather to celebrate the conclusion of Clallam County’s leg of the run.

The event highlights a strong partnership among law enforcement agencies across the Olympic Peninsula. Following the Clallam County team’s completion of the route, members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will receive the torch and continue the run into their jurisdiction, symbolizing a shared commitment to supporting Special Olympics athletes and promoting inclusion.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is recognized worldwide as Special Olympics’ largest public awareness and fundraising movement. Through events such as the Torch Run, law enforcement personnel help raise funds that provide athletic training, competitions, health programs, leadership opportunities, and year-round support for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Last year, law enforcement agencies throughout Clallam County raised enough funds to earn placement on the “Honor Roll” featured on the back of the official 2026 LETR shirt. That recognition was made possible by the generosity and support of local residents, businesses, and community organizations.

Building on that success, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office has set a fundraising goal of $5,000 for 2026. Funds raised will directly benefit Special Olympics Washington and help expand opportunities for athletes across the state.

Community members can support the effort in several ways:

Make a financial donation.

Purchase an official Law Enforcement Torch Run shirt.

Share information about the event to help increase awareness and participation.

Every contribution, regardless of size, helps create opportunities for athletes and advances the mission of inclusion through sports.

Those wishing to support the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office team can visit impact.sowa.org/2026LETR, click “Register,” select “Join Team,” and choose “Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who continues to support Special Olympics Washington and help carry the flame of hope for athletes throughout our state.

For more information about the 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run or to support the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office team, visit impact.sowa.org/2026LETR.

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Brian King is sheriff of Clallam County.