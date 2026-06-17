FAITH NEWS — June 17, 2026

Organ concert, hymn sing

Faith Lutheran Church, located at 382 W. Cedar St. in Sequim, invites the community to “‘Hallelujah’ has been restored,” an organ concert and hymn sing featuring Ryan Edinger on the organ. The concert will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27.

An announcement stated that “this contemplative program, part hymn-sing, part recital, retells the love of Christ as revealed in His death and resurrection and the coming of His Holy Spirit through the chorale preludes of the masters, a careful selection of timeless Lutheran hymnody, and Dan Locklair’s liturgically inspired suite ‘Rubrics’.”

Father’s Day message

Rev. Julia McKenna-Blessing Nuffer, a frequent speaker at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 1033 N. Barr Road, will give a Father’s Day message there at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 21. Her message will be about celebrating the people in our lives who share fatherly love.

One can attend the service either in-person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.