Strait Spin: Are you too old to ride a bike?

I grew up in New York City and like most kids in my neighborhood my primary means of transportation was walking or roller skates. My family moved to the suburbs when I was 12 and I got my first bike that Christmas. I still remember the freedom and independence that bicycle provided me. It was life-altering. Re-discovering cycling later in life can have the same impact on you both mentally and physically.

I have aged (a tad) since that first bike, as many of you have. I rode a bike off and on through the years as my wife and I raised our family. When we retired, I started to ride regularly again. The sense of freedom and enjoyment returned in spades.

We are privileged to live in a beautiful area with little traffic and a no-cars-allowed bike trail. All of this is waiting for you to experience. The physical benefits of cycling are significant. You will re-learn how to pay attention to your body and enjoy the build-up and sustainment of cardiovascular as well as muscle and joint health. And you will experience an overall sense of well-being (get those endorphins firing).

All of that notwithstanding, are you too old to ride a bike? How can you know? How can you find out? And is anyone your age actually doing that — riding a bike regularly?

How’s your health? Cycling is physical. It’s not tough, but it requires balance, some physical strength, endurance and motivation. The best place to get an answer to your health question is from a discussion with your health care provider.

Honesty is the best policy here. Don’t beat around the bush: tell your doc you are considering cycling. Ask your doc if you are healthy enough to ride a bike and listen to the response.

If you already exercise — perhaps walk regularly, or play a sport such as pickleball, tell your doc. If you are a couch potato, tell your doc. Full disclosure! Don’t skip past this step — it’s important. If you are not very active your doc may recommend you start with an exercise program such as regular walking before you begin to ride. If your doc say you are fit enough and you are interested in cycling, you can take the next step.

Note that I did not ask about your age. Age is not a primary consideration in this quest. Mind the doc! If your doc says no to cycling there are other forms of exercise that could work for you.

Get moving. Loosen up those muscles. If you have been inactive for a while a good way to start is with regular walking or with a visit to the YMCA or other health center. Learn to stretch. Your initial forays will be relatively short distance and you may experience stiffness as you wake up your aging joints. (You will get used to the cracking and popping.) Stretching before and after a ride will help alleviate some of the soreness and make the experience more pleasant. If you can walk a mile comfortably you are probably ready to take the next step.

Do not be concerned about your age. Everything mentioned in this article so far will serve you well at any age, even if you do not bike. Activity of the kinds mentioned here are all beneficial. There are several riding clubs in Sequim that accommodate riders of different levels and abilities with many, many cyclists over the age of 80 who ride regularly and enjoy the company of others of an age.

Find something to ride. That old 10-speed rusting gently away in the back of your garage may not be the best choice. Cycling has changed significantly since you were a kid, but a bike is still a bike (wheels on the ground, shiny side up).

There are an overwhelming number of options to choose from — pedal, electric, etc. (the subject of a future column). Start slow. Ask your friends or people in one of the several riding clubs in Sequim about bikes and if anyone has a serviceable bike to lend. Check the bike shops to see what they offer. If you want to buy a bike you need not spend a lot of money initially; the bikes sold at Walmart are of decent quality and will serve you well for starters. Get a bike and make sure it is adjusted to fit you.

And finally…

Phone a friend. Find someone to ride with. While this is not essential it is really important. Many things are more enjoyable and actually easier if they are shared with someone. Cycling is one of these things. With a riding companion you will ride more frequently and progress more quickly and you will have someone to prod you on those dreary days.

Future articles will discuss safety, the different types of bikes and how and where to ride them, but for now your job is to schedule some time with your health care provider and get moving.

I hope to see you on your bike soon, and remember: You are not too old to ride a bike!

Is actual age important? No. It is irrelevant. I have a friend who is 90 and rides regularly. My riding friends range in age from 70 to 90 with a good number in their 80’s. Actual age is not important.

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The Sequim Wheelers is a volunteer organization that uses a fleet of adaptive bikes to provide rides to those who cannot ride themselves. Rides are free. See sequimwheelers.com for details.