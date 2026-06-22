Parenting in Focus: The importance of knowing how to pay attention

One of the most important skills a child needs to be successful in school is learning how to pay attention. In fact, this skill reaches far beyond the classroom. Paying attention matters when we listen to our partner, follow directions at work, or take part in everyday conversations. It is a skill that can be taught — and one that is especially important in today’s world.

So where does learning to pay attention begin? It starts at birth and develops very slowly over time. Infants are born ready to focus on the most important parts of their environment. They watch the faces of the people who care for them and listen closely to familiar voices and sounds. They learn that these cues bring comfort and calm. Even in these earliest months, babies are learning how to pay attention.

Teaching attention, however, is an ongoing process. It is worth being intentional about the many simple ways this skill develops.

When you take a ride with your toddler, point out interesting things along the way. Show him cows in a field, leaves changing colors with the seasons, a dog being walked, or a Ferris wheel at the county fair. Each moment helps him learn to focus on his surroundings.

Reading together is another wonderful opportunity to build attention skills. Your child enjoys the closeness of sitting with you while looking at pictures, talking about characters, and following the story. Even learning when to turn the page requires attention. Reading time teaches much more than words — it teaches paying attention, focus, connection, and communication.

Playing games also helps children learn to pay attention. If you don’t pay attention, you might miss your turn. The same is true when playing catch or rolling a ball back and forth. Attention keeps the activity going.

As your child reaches preschool age, attention becomes even more important. Let him help you bake cookies or a cake. Have him listen carefully to the directions so the recipe turns out as expected. Simple activities like this reinforce the value of staying focused.

You can also give your child a gentle “quiz.” Ask a question about something you talked about earlier in the day and see if he remembers. Be enthusiastic when he gets it right — your excitement reinforces his effort.

Television and computers can help develop attention in some ways, but they also have drawbacks. They can be so entertaining that children don’t need to work very hard to stay engaged. When children rely too heavily on this kind of stimulation, they may struggle to focus on activities that are less exciting but still important.

One of the best ways to encourage attention is simply to notice it. Let your child know when you see him paying attention and trying his best. Children thrive on positive recognition — and this need to be noticed never really goes away.