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Responder Blotter — July 1, 2026

Published 3:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

June 21

8:54 a.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

6:06 p.m. — Littering, Intersection of East Camelia St./North Iris Ave.

June 22

9:14 a.m. — Trespassing, 800 block of East Washington St.

12:56 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of East Prairie St.

1:46 p.m. — Fraud, 800 block of North Kendall Road

1:58 p.m. — Burn complaint, 600 block of North Fifth Ave.

5:32 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Brooklynn Lane

6:06 p.m. — Trespassing, 2000 block of West Hendrickson Road

8:08 p.m. — Electrical fire, 200 block of North Dunlap Ave.

11:00 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 block of Hosler Drive

June 23

7:08 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block of East Prairie St.

9:22 a.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Narrow Way

9:38 a.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of South Second Ave.

2:14 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block of West Prairie St.

4:37 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block of Towne Road

5:26 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

June 24

9:01 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

2:20 p.m. — Brush fire, 100 block of West Anderson Road

11:57 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

June 25

11:02 a.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

11:16 a.m. — Theft, 2500 block of West Sequim Bay Road

11:48 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Cougar Heights Drive

12:53 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

2:57 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block of East Washington St.

June 26

12:29 p.m. — Fire, 200 block of Holland Drive

June 27

12:10 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

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