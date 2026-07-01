Responder Blotter — July 1, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

June 21

8:54 a.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

6:06 p.m. — Littering, Intersection of East Camelia St./North Iris Ave.

June 22

9:14 a.m. — Trespassing, 800 block of East Washington St.

12:56 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of East Prairie St.

1:46 p.m. — Fraud, 800 block of North Kendall Road

1:58 p.m. — Burn complaint, 600 block of North Fifth Ave.

5:32 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Brooklynn Lane

6:06 p.m. — Trespassing, 2000 block of West Hendrickson Road

8:08 p.m. — Electrical fire, 200 block of North Dunlap Ave.

11:00 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 block of Hosler Drive

June 23

7:08 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block of East Prairie St.

9:22 a.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Narrow Way

9:38 a.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of South Second Ave.

2:14 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block of West Prairie St.

4:37 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block of Towne Road

5:26 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

June 24

9:01 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

2:20 p.m. — Brush fire, 100 block of West Anderson Road

11:57 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

June 25

11:02 a.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

11:16 a.m. — Theft, 2500 block of West Sequim Bay Road

11:48 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Cougar Heights Drive

12:53 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

2:57 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block of East Washington St.

June 26

12:29 p.m. — Fire, 200 block of Holland Drive

June 27

12:10 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101