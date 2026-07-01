Responder Blotter — July 1, 2026
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
June 21
8:54 a.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
6:06 p.m. — Littering, Intersection of East Camelia St./North Iris Ave.
June 22
9:14 a.m. — Trespassing, 800 block of East Washington St.
12:56 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of East Prairie St.
1:46 p.m. — Fraud, 800 block of North Kendall Road
1:58 p.m. — Burn complaint, 600 block of North Fifth Ave.
5:32 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Brooklynn Lane
6:06 p.m. — Trespassing, 2000 block of West Hendrickson Road
8:08 p.m. — Electrical fire, 200 block of North Dunlap Ave.
11:00 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 block of Hosler Drive
June 23
7:08 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block of East Prairie St.
9:22 a.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Narrow Way
9:38 a.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of South Second Ave.
2:14 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block of West Prairie St.
4:37 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block of Towne Road
5:26 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
June 24
9:01 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
2:20 p.m. — Brush fire, 100 block of West Anderson Road
11:57 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
June 25
11:02 a.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.
11:16 a.m. — Theft, 2500 block of West Sequim Bay Road
11:48 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Cougar Heights Drive
12:53 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.
2:57 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block of East Washington St.
June 26
12:29 p.m. — Fire, 200 block of Holland Drive
June 27
12:10 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101