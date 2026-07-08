A&E Briefs — July 8, 2026

Teen night at the library

The Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., will host a free cat-themed Teen Night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10. During this after-hours party, teens in grades 7-12 can play cat card and board games, watch cat cartoons and decorate cookies to look like cats. Costumes are encouraged. Please leave pets at home, but stuffed animals and toy cats are welcome.

Pizza and snacks will be provided.

This program was designed based on ideas from the Teen Advisory Board. Library access is limited to teens during this event.

Events such as this are part of the “Plant a Seed, Read” Summer Reading Program, running through Aug. 22. Sign up for the reading challenge, earn a T-shirt or tote bag, enter to win prizes and participate in free events.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, visit NOLS.org/srp, call 360-683-1161, or email Discover@NOLS.org. The Summer Reading Program is supported by local Friends of the Library groups.