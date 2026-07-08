FAITH NEWS — July 8, 2026

Sequim Trinity UMC welcomes new pastor

The Rev. Vonda McFadden has been named as the new pastor of Sequim Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 N. Blake Ave., succeeding the Rev. Dr. Desi Larson.

McFadden comes to Sequim Trinity after 12 years of dedicated service at Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church, where she served as pastor from 2013 to 2025, a press release stated. Her prior appointments include service at Castle Rock and Winlock United Methodist Churches. Throughout her career, she has distinguished herself as a hands-on leader, deeply involved in both the administrative and relational aspects of church life, the release said. Her leadership background extends beyond the local church, having served as the board president for Family Promise of Cowlitz County and as a board member for The Health Care Foundation of Longview.

McFadden is joined by her husband, Thomas. A retired Boeing employee and musician, he has actively supported McFadden’s previous appointments by participating in worship music and providing technical support for audio and video systems, the release said.

“I believe we are a team, seeking to live out God’s call in our lives,” McFadden said. “I am eager to begin this new chapter with the people of Sequim Trinity and look forward to the work we will do together in service to this community.”

Domazlicky to speak at OUUF

Bruce Domazlicky will present “How to Live: The Essays of Montaigne” at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 12 at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road.

What can 16th Century Frenchman Michel de Montaigne tell us about what it means to be human? Through studying the hundreds of essays he wrote during his lifetime, one will find a multitude of answers, in Domazlicky’s view.

Domazlicky earned his PhD in Economics from the University of Wyoming in 1976. He taught for 40 years at the post-secondary level, the last 28 at Southeast Missouri State University. He published 40 articles in professional journals during his career and was a service leader for 15 years at the Cape Girardeau Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Missouri.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.