Learn to construct elevated planters at July’s Digging Deeper event

Some gardening tasks can become more challenging as one ages. One of the first steps in gardening for life is to make gardening more accessible by bringing the garden up to the gardener.

Carpenters Patty Bacon and Roger Steinert have built many structures for the Woodcock Accessible Garden, including elevated beds. At 10 a.m. on July 11, Bacon and Steinert will lead a Digging Deeper presentation at Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road in Sequim, speaking about tools and materials for building planters. They will demonstrate the construction of a small three-feet-by-four-feet cedar elevated planter and give tips on planning and proper assembly. To keep it lightweight, they will use one-inch locally sourced cedar for the bed with a reinforced bottom and sturdy legs.

Elevated beds are basically raised beds on legs. They are made with a sturdy bottom to support the weight of the soil. The height reduces bending, and the open space underneath the bed can be designed to allow room for a chair or wheelchair so gardeners can sit comfortably. The depth of the elevated bed should be limited to about 8-12 inches. The weight of the soil can be considerable, particularly when wet. Raised beds are ideal for shallow-rooted crops or flowers. Many, such as lettuce, arugula, spinach, and strawberries, can grow in as little as six inches of soil.

For added fun, the finished elevated cedar planter will be auctioned off to the highest bidder at the conclusion of the program at 11:30 a.m. Bids will start at $150 (to cover the cost of materials) and cash, check, or credit card will be accepted.

The presentation is free and no registration is required. Dress for the weather, as the program is held outdoors.